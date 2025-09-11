Suggested Searches

Thermophysics Facilities Branch – Points of Contact

Albert Huang

Sep 11, 2025
For general inquires:

For questions regarding scheduling of arc jet tests:

For questions regarding scheduling of ballistic range tests:

For questions on the Ames Vertical Gun Range (AVGR), contact the AVGR Science Coordinator:

For questions on the Electric Arc Shock Tube (EAST):

For questions regarding the Planetary Aeolian Laboratory:

SHIPPING ADDRESS

For tests in the AHF or TFD, the shipping address is

  • NASA Ames Research Center
  • Building N234 Room 112
  • Moffett Field, CA 94035-0001

For tests in the PTF or IHF, the shipping address is

  • NASA Ames Research Center
  • Building N238 Room 103
  • Moffett Field, CA 94035-0001

For tests in the HFFF, the shipping address is

  • NASA Ames Research Center
  • Building N237 Room 150
  • Moffett Field, CA 94035-0001

For tests in the AVGR, the shipping address is

  • NASA Ames Research Center
  • Building N204A Room 104
  • Moffett Field, CA 94035-0001

For tests in the EAST, the shipping address is

  • NASA Ames Research Center
  • Building N229 Room 157 
  • Moffett Field, CA 94035-0001

Or you can mail us at:

NASA Ames Research CenterThermophysics Facilities Branch Mail Stop 229-4 Moffett Field, CA 94035-1000


