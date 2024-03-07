Wearing safety glasses is vital in protecting your eyes during the total solar eclipse. Credit: NASA/John Aylward

NASA’s Glenn Research Center is encouraging the public to prepare to safely view this awe-inspiring event. YOU can help us build excitement and raise awareness about eclipse safety by taking photos of people – including yourself! – wearing eclipse glasses. The goal is to show how you will be protecting your eyes during the total solar eclipse on April 8, and sharing the message on your social media channels. Be sure to tag @NASAGlenn and use the hashtag #ShowUsYourSpecs to spread the word.

Below are some key messages you can share with your posts about this amazing experience: