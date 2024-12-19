Program Manager at NASA Glenn Earns AIAA Sustained Service Award 

Christopher Pestak Credit: NASA

Christopher Pestak, program manager of the Glenn Engineering and Research Support (GEARS) contract at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, has received the 2025 Sustained Service Award from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). This award recognizes AIAA members who have given their time, dedication, and efforts in service to AIAA, the aerospace community, and the engineering profession.

Pestak oversees and coordinates the efforts of 350 contractor employees performing a wide range of scientific, engineering, and technical support work for NASA Glenn on the GEARS contract. He joined NASA in 1983 as an engineering contractor supporting the Atlas/Centaur and Shuttle/Centaur projects.

A Fellow of AIAA, Pestak serves as the deputy director for Educational Programs in AIAA Region III, which encompasses Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Illinois. He will be recognized for his service during an AIAA awards ceremony in January.