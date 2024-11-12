Oral History with Karol J. Bobko

A veteran of three space flights, Karol J. “Bo” Bobko was selected as an astronaut in 1969 and served as a crewmember on the Skylab Medical Experiments Altitude Test (SMEAT) 56-day ground simulation in preparation for the Skylab missions. He served in various positions supporting the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project and the first Approach and Landing Tests for the Space Shuttle before flying as the STS-6 pilot and as the mission commander on STS-51D and STS-51J.

The transcripts available on this site are created from audio-recorded oral history interviews. To preserve the integrity of the audio record, the transcripts are presented with limited revisions and thus reflect the candid conversational style of the oral history format. Brackets and ellipses indicate where the text has been annotated or edited for clarity. Any personal opinions expressed in the interviews should not be considered the official views or opinions of NASA, the NASA History Office, NASA historians, or staff members.