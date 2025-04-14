NASA to Host Webinar with Small Business Administration Leadership

Credit: NASA

NASA’s Office of Small Business Programs will host the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for the first time at its monthly webinar for small businesses at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, April 16.

The webinar, currently open for registration, will focus on a new SBA manufacturing initiative and provide information about SBA’s flagship 7(a) loan program in addition to small business program updates from NASA.

Participants in the webinar include:

Casey Swails, deputy associate administrator, NASA

Dwight Deneal, assistant administrator, Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), NASA Headquarters in Washington

Charles Williams, program manager, NASA OSBP

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler

Dianna Seaborn, deputy associate administrator, Office of Capital Access, SBA

The NASA OSBP Learning Series is a collection of webinars that provide small businesses with an opportunity to receive training and ask questions to experts at the agency. Upcoming webinars are listed on OSBP website. Previous webinars the office has hosted can be found on the OSBP Learning Series Archives.

For more information about NASA OSBP’s learning series and other outreach events, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/osbp

