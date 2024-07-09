Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA Technology Soars at Selfridge Air Show

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Jul 09, 2024
Article
An animated NASA solar system specialist explains features of a moon rock to visitors gathered in front of him in the Journey to Tomorrow traveling exhibit.
Tim Campbell, a NASA solar system ambassador, shares highlights of a moon rock with visitors inside the Journey to Tomorrow traveling exhibit.
Credit: NASA/Christopher Hartenstine

NASA’s Glenn Research Center staff traveled to Michigan for the Selfridge Air National Guard Base air show, open house, and STEAM Expo, June 8 and 9. NASA’s Journey to Tomorrow, a 53-foot traveling exhibit, was a popular feature that showcased exploration in air and space. Additionally, experts from NASA’s Fission Surface Power project shared information on the agency’s current and future work in this area.  

Three women interact as they sit on a stage in front of a news-type desk surrounded with computer screens and positioned toward the audience. Several airplanes park in the distance.
Lindsay Kaldon, project manager for the Fission Surface Power project, left, joined the air show’s broadcast to discuss NASA’s Technology Demonstration Missions portfolio and pathways to STEAM careers at NASA. 
Credit: NASA/Christopher Hartenstine

Members of NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) outreach team supported hands-on engagement in the STEAM Expo hangar. Trudy Kortes, director of Technology Demonstrations for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, and Lindsay Kaldon, project manager for the Fission Surface Power project, joined the air show’s broadcast to discuss NASA’s Technology Demonstration Missions portfolio and pathways to STEAM careers at NASA.  


Return to Newsletter

Explore More

1 min read

NASA Glenn Welcomes Summer Student Interns 

Article 2 hours ago
7 min read

Spectral Energies is a NASA SBIR/STTR-Funded Tech that Could Change the Way We Fly

Article 2 hours ago
3 min read

Happy Birthday, Meatball! NASA’s Iconic Logo Turns 65

Article 1 day ago