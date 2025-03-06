NASA Seeks Commercial Partner for Robots Aboard Space Station

As NASA continues to enable a sustainable, cost-effective commercial space economy, the agency is seeking partnership proposals for the operations, sustaining engineering, and utilization of Astrobee, a free-flying robotic system aboard the International Space Station.

The Announcement for Partnership Proposal contains instructions and criteria for transferring responsibility of the Astrobee system to a commercial provider. Submissions are due to NASA by Friday, March 21.

Astrobee has operated aboard the space station since 2019, working autonomously or managed by flight controllers or researchers on the ground. Technology like the Astrobee system can help astronauts with routine duties, like inventory or documentation, freeing up time for complex work and additional experiments.

The Astrobee system includes three cube-shaped robots aboard the space station, software, and a docking station for recharging. On the ground, three robots function as flight spares and are used for software and maintenance testing. The system is an important technology demonstration and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics outreach platform.

The robots can fly freely through the station’s microgravity environment, with cameras and sensors to help guide them. Their perching arms can grasp station handrails or grab and hold items. Past experiments involving the Astrobee robots include testing mechanical adhesive technology, mapping the station, and identifying potential life support system issues.

“Astrobee has been a beacon for robotic and autonomous research in space for many years, working with academia and industry partners across our country and internationally,” said Eugene Tu, center director at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, which led the Astrobee project. “We’re excited about the opportunity to continue this mission with a commercial partner.”

As part of the agreement, the commercial partner will provide ground-based testing, equipment, and lab space as needed. The partner will be responsible for the Astrobee system through the end of the space station’s operational life. The commercial partner also will provide milestone objectives and ensure the continued development of Astrobee technology to support the future of commercial space.

The International Space Station is a convergence of science, technology, and human innovation that enables research not possible on Earth. For more than 24 years, NASA has supported a continuous U.S. human presence aboard the orbiting laboratory, through which astronauts have learned to live and work in space for extended periods of time. The space station is a springboard for developing a low Earth orbit economy and NASA’s next great leaps in exploration, including missions to the Moon under Artemis and, ultimately, human exploration of Mars.

Learn more about the International Space Station, its research, and its crew, at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

Learn more about NASA Ames’ world-class research and development in aeronautics, science, and exploration technology at:

https://www.nasa.gov/ames

-end-

Tara Friesen

Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley

650-604-4789

tara.l.friesen@nasa.gov

Request for Proposals

https://sam.gov/opp/ad273ca16c3a4068902797f07df543be/view