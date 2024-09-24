NASA Relaunches Art Program with Space-Themed Murals

The inaugural murals for the relaunched NASA Art Program appear side-by-side at 350 Hudson Street, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in New York City. The murals, titled “To the Moon, and Back,” were created by New York-based artist team Geraluz and WERC and use geometrical patterns to invite deeper reflection on the exploration, creativity, and connection with the cosmos. NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA launched the next phase of its art program with two new space-themed murals in New York’s Hudson Square neighborhood in Manhattan. The vision of the reimagined NASA Art Program is to inspire and engage the Artemis Generation with community murals and other art projects for the benefit of humanity.

“To continue pushing the boundaries of discovery and exploration we’ll need future generations to think critically and use creativity and ingenuity to solve some of our biggest challenges, and art is essential in preparing young minds for this task,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. “I am thrilled that NASA’s Art Program is returning with such an impactful project that will inspire the next generation – the Artemis Generation – to be curious, dream big, and hopefully join us in our work at NASA someday.”

For its inaugural project NASA collaborated with the Hudson Square Business Improvement District on an open call for New York-based artists to design and install a large-scale mural inspired by NASA’s work and missions.

The two side-by-side murals, titled To the Moon, and Back, are located at 350 Hudson Street and were created by New York-based artist team Geraluz and WERC. The team received a small award for design fees, materials, labor, and equipment, with a portion of funds provided by NASA and matched by Hudson Square Business Improvement District.

The piece illustrates a cosmic future with a universe of possibilities expressed through the dreams and aspirations of children. The use of geometrical patterns invites deeper reflection on the exploration, creativity, and our connection with the cosmos.

“We are thrilled to partner with NASA on this visionary project, bringing together the exciting world of space exploration and the vibrant, creative energy of Hudson Square. This installation is not just a celebration of NASA’s incredible mission, but a continuation of our commitment to transforming the public realm through groundbreaking public art,” said Samara Karasyk, president of Hudson Square Business Improvement District. “It will inspire the next generation, ignite curiosity about space exploration, and strengthen our neighborhood’s identity as a limitless hub for creativity, mirroring the infinite possibilities of outer space. We can’t wait to see how this installation captivates both locals and visitors alike.”

NASA has long used art to tell the story of its awe-inspiring missions. Soon after its inception, the agency started a formal program commissioning artists to develop inspiring pieces like portraits and paintings that highlighted an unexpected side of the agency. In 1962, NASA’s then Administrator James Webb tasked staffer and artist James Dean with implementing the new program, and with the help of the National Gallery of Art, Dean laid the framework to artistically capture the inspiration of NASA’s Apollo program. As the NASA Art Program continues to evolve, the agency remains focused on inspiring and engaging the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – in new and unexpected ways, including through art.

