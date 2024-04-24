Suggested Searches

NASA Mentors, Students Rock FIRST Buckeye Regional 

Apr 24, 2024
Two teenage girls in pink T-shirts adjust their robot.
The NASA-sponsored Magnificat MagnifiBots team from Magnificat High School in Rocky River, Ohio, earned the Rookie All-Star Award.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland supported the 25th annual FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regional Competition, March 20 to 23, at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

A group of six team members gather around their robot, looking at it and adjusting mechanisms. A banner with the name “WorBots” is in the background.
The NASA-sponsored WorBots team from Thomas Worthington High School in Worthington, Ohio, and Worthington Kilbourne High School in Columbus, Ohio, received the Championship Qualifying Award and the Regional FIRST Impact Award.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

Fifty-five teams of high school students competed in the robotics competition, which aims to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators by engaging them in mentor-based engineering.

Four students stand and one student crouches down on the floor in front of their robot. The team’s name is partially shown on a banner behind them.
The NASA-sponsored Argonauts team from Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School in Cleveland received the coveted Judges’ Award.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

NASA Glenn employees offered their time and expertise as mentors or volunteers supporting FIRST Robotics teams leading up to the event as well as on competition day. Glenn-sponsored teams took home key awards, and Sierra Lobo’s NASA Machine Shop earned the Volunteer of the Year Award.  

Two team members stand behind a plexiglass screen and work controls for their robot. One person cheers them on from behind.
The NASA-sponsored AstroCircuits team from John Marshall School of Information Technology in Cleveland ranked 14th out of 55 teams.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

