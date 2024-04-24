NASA Mentors, Students Rock FIRST Buckeye Regional 

Credit: NASA/Jef Janis
NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland supported the 25th annual FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regional Competition, March 20 to 23, at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.
Fifty-five teams of high school students competed in the robotics competition, which aims to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators by engaging them in mentor-based engineering.
NASA Glenn employees offered their time and expertise as mentors or volunteers supporting FIRST Robotics teams leading up to the event as well as on competition day. Glenn-sponsored teams took home key awards, and Sierra Lobo’s NASA Machine Shop earned the Volunteer of the Year Award.
