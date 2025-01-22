Suggested Searches

NASA Glenn Helps Bring Joy to Children in Need

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Jan 22, 2025
Unwrapped toys and stuffed animals overflow from the top of 11 boxes at the front of a stage set with a holiday presentation. The stage holds a decorated tree, a leg lamp, and a podium on top of a table. A screen with a photo of the outside of a home decorated for the holidays and the words “A Glenn Story” sit to the right of the stage.
NASA Glenn employees donated 11 boxes of new, unwrapped gifts to the Toys for Tots program.
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna 

NASA’s Glenn Research Center continued a decades-long tradition of participating in the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program during the 2024 holiday season. On Dec. 9, members of the Marine Corps Reserve (3rd Battalion, 25th Marines) picked up 11 boxes of toys donated by employees from NASA Glenn’s facilities in Cleveland and Sandusky, Ohio. 

Marine Corps Reserve representatives and Glenn leadership stand in front of several large boxes filled with toys and stuffed animals.
Marine Corps representatives stand at far left and far right of NASA Glenn’s Associate Director Larry Sivic, left, Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, center, and Acting Deputy Director Dr. Wanda Peters.
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna 

The Glenn Veterans Employee Resource Group led the donation drive. The Toys for Tots campaign collects and distributes new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children in the area for Christmas.  


