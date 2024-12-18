NASA Ames Stars of the Month: January 2025

The NASA Ames Science Directorate recognizes the outstanding contributions of (pictured left to right) Maurice Valdez, Niki Parenteau, Dori Myer, and Judy Alfter. Their commitment to the NASA mission represents the entrepreneurial spirit, technical expertise, and collaborative disposition needed to explore this world and beyond.

Space Science and Astrobiology Star: Maurice Valdez

Maurice Valdez is a system administrator, supporting desktop systems and website development for the Space Science and Astrobiology Division. Maurice is recognized for his focus and commitment to supporting the division’s scientific productivity by keeping systems compliant and functioning. His can-do attitude makes him instrumental in the success of the team, whether he is finding new solutions for hybrid meetings, fixing equipment, patching systems, or troubleshooting issues.

Photo credit: Pacific Science Center

Space Science and Astrobiology Star: Niki Parenteau

Niki Parenteau, a research scientist for the Exobiology Branch, embodies the true spirit of an interdisciplinary astrobiologist. She has applied her expertise to identify potential biosignatures of life on exoplanets and has taken a leading role in the project office for the development of the Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO), where she facilitates collaborative efforts of Ames scientists across the division and shepherds the larger scientific community to enable observations of biosignatures with HWO.

Space Biosciences Star: Dori Myer

Archivist Dori Myer has made an outstanding contribution in the Flight Systems Implementation Branch’s multi-year effort to digitize and preserve institutional knowledge. Under her guidance, the records management team digitized tens of thousands of historical records, preserving the branch’s institutional knowledge for years to come. Her exceptional initiative and dedication have transformed our record management processes, ensuring the accessibility of NASA’s rich institutional knowledge while streamlining its access in the modern age.

Earth Science Star: Judy Alfter

Judy Alfter, a Deputy Project Manager in the Earth Science Project Office (ESPO), has excelled in her multi-faceted role during the field campaign for the Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem Post-launch Airborne eXperiment (PACE-PAX). Judy launched the deployment phase of PACE-PAX, leading the effort to set up Twin Otter flight operations at Marina Municipal Airport in California. Following this phase, she transitioned to Santa Barbara in California to support the mobilization of PACE-PAX ship operations and concluded deployment activities at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s main campus as ESPO site manager for ER-2 flight operations.