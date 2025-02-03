NASA Ames Stars of the Month: February 2025

The NASA Ames Science Directorate recognizes the outstanding contributions of (pictured left to right) Michael Flynn, Ross Beyer, and Matt Johnson. Their commitment to the NASA mission represents the entrepreneurial spirit, technical expertise, and collaborative disposition needed to explore this world and beyond.

Space Biosciences Star: Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn, a senior scientist and engineer in the Bioengineering Branch, has over 35 years of groundbreaking contributions to life support systems and space technologies, including over 120 peer-reviewed publications. He is being recognized for his leadership in advancing water recycling technologies and his dedication to fostering innovation and mentorship within his team.

Space Science and Astrobiology Star: Ross Beyer

Ross Beyer is a planetary scientist in the Planetary Systems Branch for the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute, with scientific expertise in geomorphology, surface processes, and remote sensing of the solid bodies in the Solar System. He is recognized for exemplifying leadership and teamwork through his latest selected 5-year proposal to support the Ames Stereo Pipeline, implementing open science processes, and serving as a Co-Investigator on several flight missions.

Earth Science Star: Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson is a research scientist in the Biospheric Science Branch. He is recognized for his exemplary productivity in publishing in high-impact journals and success at leading and co-developing competitive proposals, while serving as a mentor and leader. Matt recently expanded his leadership skills by assuming the position of Assistant Branch Chief and as an invited lead co-author of the December PANGEA white paper, which could lead to a new NASA HQ Terrestrial Ecology campaign.