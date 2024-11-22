Dr. Misty Davies – American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) 2024 Fellow

Dr. Misty Davies receives the prestigious AIAA Fellowship in May 2024 for her contributions to aerospace safety and autonomous systems, recognized at a ceremony in Washington, DC. NASA

In May 2024, Dr. Misty Davies joined the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Class of 2024 Fellows at a ceremony in Washington, DC. The AIAA website states that, “AIAA confers Fellow upon individuals in recognition of their notable and valuable contributions to the arts, sciences or technology of aeronautics and astronautics.” The first AIAA Fellows were elected in 1934; since then only 2064 people have been selected for the honor. Dr. Davies has focused her career at NASA Ames Research Center on developing tools and techniques that enable the safety assurance of increasingly autonomous systems. She currently serves as the Associate Chief for Aeronautics Systems in the Intelligent Systems Division at NASA Ames and is the Aerospace Operations and Safety Program (AOSP) Technical Advisor for Assurance and Safety. More information on AIAA Fellows is at https://www.aiaa.org/news/news/2024/02/08/aiaa-announces-class-of-2024-honorary-fellows-and-fellows