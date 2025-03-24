Overview
Welcome to the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) services page. Provided here are different resources to support informed steps toward a new career opportunity in the public or private sector.
Transition Assistance
NASA is partnering with OPM to offer a 1-day workshop covering multiple areas associated with career transitions. The workshop will be offered virtually on pre-scheduled dates and will include:
- Career Exploration (1 Hour)
- Job Search Strategy (1 Hour)
- Resume Writing (2 Hours)
- Interview Techniques (2 Hours)
- One-On-One Counseling
NASA will follow-up with employees eligible for CTAP to enroll them in the workshop and share participation details.
Transition Resources
Below are links to guidance, resources, and tools that are helpful during a career move, including resume preparation, interview preparation, networking strategies, job search assistance, and more.
Resume Preparation
Resources to help craft strong professional resumes that showcase personal skills and experience, including specialized training and tools.
General
Resume Tips Brochure to Launch Your Career
Federal/State/Local Government
Federal employees who have been displaced due to a Reduction in Force (RIF) may be eligible for priority selection for another federal job under the CTAP. In their USAJOBS profiles, they can indicate their CTAP eligibility under the Federal Service section and make their resume and profile searchable for Agency Talent Portal (ATP) users by selecting a saved resume under the Documents tab.
What Should I Include in My Resume
How to Make Your Resume and Profile Searchable
Private Sector
Creating A Successful Private Sector Resume from Your Federal Resume
Beyond Federal Service: How to Transition to the Private Sector
Interview Coaching
Resources to prepare for job interviews and improve interview skills, including information about the interview process, how to prepare and respond to interview questions, and platforms to conduct practice interviews and receive feedback on responses.
Interview Process
Interview Tips from Department of Labor
Interview Tips from DOL’s CareerOneStop
Interview Responses
STAR Method: How to Use This Technique to Ace Your Next Job Interview
Interview Practice
Barclays Virtual Interview Practice Tool (Free)
Google Interview Warmup (Free)
Networking
Guidance on how to leverage LinkedIn for job search and professional networking, and providing feedback on LinkedIn profiles, optimizing keywords, and increasing visibility to recruiters.
Rock Your LinkedIn Profile Learning Series Videos
LinkedIn Profile Best Practices
LinkedIn Profile Summary Best Practices
Leveraging LinkedIn for Job Search Success
Make the Most of LinkedIn for Your Job Search
Job Information/Job Search Assistance
Free online resources for identifying adjacent or new career opportunities, including job matching websites and websites offering personality or career assessments.
Career Search
Self-Assessment
CareerOneStop Self-Assessments
Other
CareerOneStop Find American Job Centers
Retraining
Free and fee-based online e-learning resources to enhance current skills or acquire new skills.
Employment Counseling
NASA’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) offers free, confidential counseling that can be used to obtain employment counseling and support during a career transition, as well as referrals to other needed resources.
Additional Transition Resources
There are also additional career transition resources available through OPM including: