Overview

Welcome to the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) services page. Provided here are different resources to support informed steps toward a new career opportunity in the public or private sector.

Transition Assistance

NASA is partnering with OPM to offer a 1-day workshop covering multiple areas associated with career transitions. The workshop will be offered virtually on pre-scheduled dates and will include:

Career Exploration (1 Hour)

Job Search Strategy (1 Hour)

Resume Writing (2 Hours)

Interview Techniques (2 Hours)

One-On-One Counseling

NASA will follow-up with employees eligible for CTAP to enroll them in the workshop and share participation details.

Transition Resources

Below are links to guidance, resources, and tools that are helpful during a career move, including resume preparation, interview preparation, networking strategies, job search assistance, and more.

Resume Preparation

Resources to help craft strong professional resumes that showcase personal skills and experience, including specialized training and tools.

General

Resume Tips Brochure to Launch Your Career

JPL Resume Workshop

Writing an Effective Resume

CareerOneStop

Federal/State/Local Government

Federal employees who have been displaced due to a Reduction in Force (RIF) may be eligible for priority selection for another federal job under the CTAP. In their USAJOBS profiles, they can indicate their CTAP eligibility under the Federal Service section and make their resume and profile searchable for Agency Talent Portal (ATP) users by selecting a saved resume under the Documents tab.

How to Build a Resume

What Should I Include in My Resume

How to Make Your Resume and Profile Searchable

Private Sector

Creating A Successful Private Sector Resume from Your Federal Resume

Beyond Federal Service: How to Transition to the Private Sector

Interview Coaching

Resources to prepare for job interviews and improve interview skills, including information about the interview process, how to prepare and respond to interview questions, and platforms to conduct practice interviews and receive feedback on responses.

Interview Process

Interview Tips from Department of Labor

Interview Tips from DOL’s CareerOneStop

Interview Responses

STAR Method: How to Use This Technique to Ace Your Next Job Interview

Interview Practice

Barclays Virtual Interview Practice Tool (Free)

Google Interview Warmup (Free)

Pramp (Free)

Networking

Guidance on how to leverage LinkedIn for job search and professional networking, and providing feedback on LinkedIn profiles, optimizing keywords, and increasing visibility to recruiters.

Rock Your LinkedIn Profile Learning Series Videos

LinkedIn Profile Best Practices

LinkedIn Profile Summary Best Practices

Leveraging LinkedIn for Job Search Success

Make the Most of LinkedIn for Your Job Search

Forming a Network

Job Information/Job Search Assistance

Free online resources for identifying adjacent or new career opportunities, including job matching websites and websites offering personality or career assessments.

Career Search

CareerOneStop

O*NET Online

Self-Assessment

CareerExplorer Assessment

CareerOneStop Self-Assessments

O*NET Interest Profiler

USAJOBS Career Explorer

Job Search

Apprenticeship Job Finder

CareerOneStop Job Search

Indeed

Monster

USAJOBS

ZipRecruiter

Other

CareerOneStop Find American Job Centers

Retraining

Free and fee-based online e-learning resources to enhance current skills or acquire new skills.

Codeacademy

Coursera

edX

Harvard Online Learning

Khan Academy

LinkedIn Learning

MasterClass

MIT OpenCourseWare

Skillshare

Stanford Online

Udemy

Employment Counseling

NASA’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) offers free, confidential counseling that can be used to obtain employment counseling and support during a career transition, as well as referrals to other needed resources.

NASA Enterprise EAP Page

NASA Center EAP Pages

Additional Transition Resources

There are also additional career transition resources available through OPM including:

The Employee’s Guide to Career Transition