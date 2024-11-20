About the Office of the Chief Knowledge Officer (OCKO)

The overarching purpose of the OCKO is to cultivate and sustain a learning culture at Goddard in support of mission success. We have instituted various processes and programs for lessons learned and critical knowledge identification, sharing, and application. The focus of the OCKO is to promote local learning practices that enhances domain-specific expertise within an expanded framework of how NASA works. The Goddard OCKO provides leadership, coordination and support to center organizations to effectively identify lessons and critical knowledge that can be used to support mission execution.

Mission success at Goddard is driven by many factors including, but not limited to, teamwork, leadership, decision making and risk-informed prioritization of lessons. The OCKO has developed many technical case studies that touch on broad organizational issues, project implementation, technology and engineering development, procurement and contract management challenges, and other topics that contribute to mission success. Our learning programs and knowledge sharing activities are designed to transfer the experiences, technical wisdom and values embedded in our policies, procedures and processes.

The OCKO, whether through formal dissenting opinion processes, pause-and-learn exercises, or project reflective learning sessions, encourages our workforce to speak up in support of mission success. We promote a healthy culture where project teams discuss major events, milestones and reviews to ascertain “what happened and why it happened,” how to sustain strengths, and how to improve on weaknesses to enable collective discovery of contextual lessons for institutional learning.

As the Chief Knowledge Officer (CKO) of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, it is my sincere desire to help assure that Goddard operates as a learning organization to enhance the likelihood of mission success.

Moses Adoko, Chief Knowledge Officer