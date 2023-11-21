Connect with NASA at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2023

Connect your sci-fi fandom and learn about how NASA explores the unknown in space for all humanity! Join experts and engagement team members from NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2023. Visit the exhibit, panels, and more to hear about NASA’s plans for human exploration at the Moon and missions to Mars from NASA roboticists, engineers, and educators.

The FAN EXPO San Francisco convention will be held Nov. 24-26, 2023, at Moscone Center West in San Francisco.

NASA Booth

The NASA booth can be found by the main entrance of the convention show floor, at booth #607. Stop by to talk to our experts, learn about upcoming missions, and much more! Event attendees will also have a chance to take a photo with a full-size model of VIPER, NASA’s first robotic Moon rover. Shared posts on X, Facebook, and Instagram using the tag #MoonRoverAndMe may appear on NASA social media accounts during or after the event!

NASA Panel Schedule

Bots Before Boots: VIPER – NASA’s First Robotic Moon Rover Mission

1:45 p.m. PST Saturday, Nov. 24

Theater #5 (Room 2006)

Launching in late 2024, VIPER will explore ancient craters at the lunar South Pole to unravel the mysteries of the Moon’s water and inform future human exploration of the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis missions.

Panelists:

Loretta Falcone, Lead Mission Planner

Terry Fong, Director of the Intelligence Robotics Group

Ryan Vaughan, Systems Engineer

Moderator: Cara Dodge, Public Engagement Lead

Boots on the Moon! NASA’s Next Step in Human Exploration

2:45 p.m. PST Saturday, Nov. 24

Theater #5 (Room 2006)

With the Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers.

Panelists:

Parul Agrawal, Ames Lead for Orion Spacecraft Operations

Lara Lash, Aerospace Engineer

Seth Schisler, Technology Manager

Moderator: Arezu Sarvestani, Public Affairs Specialist

For News Media

Members of the news media interested in covering this topic should reach out to the NASA Ames newsroom.