The NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) Program wants you to show the world the future of space technology. The NIAC Program is looking for posters that help people better understand these visionary aerospace concepts that might be used in future NASA missions. If you can create an engaging poster that depicts one or more of the innovative concepts in action, you might win a portion of the $3000 USD purse. These early-stage technologies are 10 to 20+ years away from final development. To help people understand what they might look like, NIAC is turning to artists and graphic designers to create posters that help people visualize the technologies. The posters will show what the technology will look like, and how and where they might be used in the future. NIAC will use these images to help illustrate the tech story to everyone including students, the press, science and technology museums, Congress, and the general public. These images will inspire vast audiences by creating effective visualizations of cutting-edge technologies. All selected images will be uploaded to the NIAC website, shared widely, and available for free digital download. Credit will be given to all artists’ work.

Award: $3,000 in total prizes

Open Date: March 5, 2024

Close Date: April 15, 2024

For more information, visit: https://www.freelancer.com/contest/The-NASA-Space-Technology-Art-Challenge-Imagine-Tomorrow-2373640/prize-details