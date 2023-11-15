Pale Blue Dot: Visualization Challenge

Our world is facing many urgent challenges, such as climate change, water insecurity, and food insecurity. Maintaining and improving quality of life around the world requires bringing together innovators across disciplines and countries to find creative solutions.

One critical tool for understanding and improving the urgent challenges facing our world is Earth observation data, meaning data that is gathered in outer space about life here on Earth! Earth observation data provides accurate and publicly accessible information on our atmosphere, oceans, ecosystems, land cover, and built environment. The United States and its partners have a long history of exploring outer space and making satellite, airborne, and in-situ sensor datasets openly available to all.

Your goal in this challenge is to create a visualization using Earth observation data that advances at least one of the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

By participating, you can be part of NASA’s initiative to Transform to Open Science and to make Earth observation data available to all.

Award: 10-day Space Study program, with travel, lodging, and tuition covered.

Open Date: November 15, 2023

Close Date: January 26, 2024

