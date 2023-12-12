NASA MSI Incubator: Wildfire Climate Tech Challenge

NASA’s Wildfire Climate Tech Challenge, part of the MSI Incubator initiative, seeks innovative solutions for wildfire prevention and climate technology. NASA invites students and employees of Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) to address the escalating issues caused by wildfires exacerbated by climate change. Successful participants will have the opportunity to join a startup incubator program and compete for a prize of $100,000. Additionally, this initiative offers a platform for participants to present their ideas to venture capitalists and NASA experts, furthering the development of technology in the fields of wildfire prevention and climate change, while promoting inclusivity and diversity.

Award: $300,000 in total prizes

Open Date: December 11, 2023

Close Date: February 2, 2024

For more information, visit: https://www.nasa-climate-tech.org/wildfires/home