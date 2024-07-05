Suggested Searches

The NASA Breath Diagnostics Challenge

Sarah Douglas

Jul 05, 2024
The NASA Breath Diagnostics challenge tasks solvers to leverage their expertise to develop a classification model that can accurately discriminate between the breath of COVID-positive and COVID-negative individuals, using existing data. The ultimate goal is to improve the accuracy of the NASA E-Nose device as a potential clinical tool that would provide diagnostic results based on the molecular composition of human breath.

Award: $55,000 in total prizes

Open Date: July 5, 2024

Close Date: September 6, 2024

For more information, visit: https://bitgrit.net/competition/22