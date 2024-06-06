The 2024 FAA Data Challenge

The 2024 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Data Challenge ushers in a groundbreaking opportunity for university students to identify challenges and present solutions toward the evolution of the National Airspace System (NAS) into a more information-centric entity. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, participants are invited to tackle pressing challenges within aviation safety, operational efficiency, sustainable aviation, and the exploration of novel NAS applications. This challenge not only highlights the FAA’s commitment to innovation and safety but also opens the door for the next generation of data scientists and engineers to contribute meaningful solutions that could shape the future of aviation.

Government Agency: Federal Aviation Administration

Award: $100,000 in total prizes

Open Date: Phase 1: February 2024; Phase 2: September 2024

Close Date: Phase 1: August 2024; Phase 2: March 2025

For more information, visit: https://www.herox.com/FAADataChallenge2024