Are you ready for this year’s NASA TechRise Student challenge? From researching Earth’s environment to designing experiments for space exploration, schools are invited to join NASA in its mission to inspire the world through discovery. If you are in sixth to 12th grade at a U.S. public, private, or charter school – including those in U.S. territories – your challenge is to team up with your schoolmates and develop a science or technology experiment idea for this year’s NASA TechRise flight vehicle – the high-altitude balloon! The High-Altitude Balloon will offer approximately four to eight hours of flight time at approximately 70,000 to 95,000 feet and exposure to Earth’s atmosphere, high-altitude radiation, and perspective views of our planet.

Award: $60,000 in total prizes

Open Date: August 1, 2024

Close Date: November 1, 2024

For more information, visit: https://www.futureengineers.org/nasatechrise