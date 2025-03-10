Will you design the zero gravity indicator (ZGI) that accompanies the Artemis II mission around the Moon? If your design is one of the most compelling and resonates with the global community and the Artemis II astronauts, your design might fly into space aboard the Orion spacecraft and you could win US$1225. Zero gravity indicators are small items carried aboard spacecraft that provide a visual indicator for when a spacecraft has reached the weightlessness of microgravity. A plush Snoopy doll was the ZGI for the Artemis I mission. For that uncrewed mission, Snoopy floated around, tethered inside the vehicle to indicate when the Orion spacecraft had reached space. For this Challenge, we’re asking creatives from all over the world to design a new ZGI to be fabricated by NASA’s Thermal Blanket Lab and launched into space aboard the Artemis II mission.

Award: $23,275 in total prizes

Open Date: March 7, 2025

Close Date: May 27, 2025

For more information, visit: https://www.freelancer.com/contest/Moon-Mascot-NASA-Artemis-II-ZGI-Design-Challenge-2527909/details