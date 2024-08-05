To enable deep space missions, the capability to transfer and store cryogenic fuels (typically liquid hydrogen, methane, and oxygen) without significant leakage over long duration missions is critical. NASA has been actively developing zero boil-off cryocooler technology to reduce storage losses. Another source of fuel loss is from leakage at the fuel disconnect used for in-space refueling. Current designs use fluoroelastomer seals which are excellent for applications such as natural gas but are susceptible to embrittlement at the lower temperatures required for liquid hydrogen. In addition, the high contact forces needed to reduce leakage can cause cracking of the seals. NASA is seeking potential low or zero leakage cryogenic disconnect seal designs that could be fabricated and tested.

Award: $6,000 in total prizes

Open Date: July 31, 2024

Close Date: September 25, 2024

For more information, visit: https://grabcad.com/challenges/low-leakage-cryogenic-disconnects-for-fuel-transfer-and-long-term-storage