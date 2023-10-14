WSTF Staff

White Sands Test Facility’s Machining and Fabrication craftsmen specialize in the prototype and production of parts used on the International Space Station, ground support equipment, and facility and test hardware.

We combine high-end Computer Numerical Control (CNC) precision machining and welding with experienced personnel and advanced inspection techniques and equipment to deliver the highest quality components to aerospace, defense and other commercial industries.

Our fabrication team is skilled in working with many ferrous and non-ferrous metals including stainless steel, aluminum, and brass. We have expertise working with exotic metals like Monel®, Inconel®, Kovar®, titanium, carbon, and alloy steels.