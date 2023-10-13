Composite Pressure System

Since the inception of the technology in the 1970s, White Sands Test Facility (WSTF) has been at the forefront of NASA’s testing and evaluation of composite pressure components, building on unique strengths in Oxygen Systems, Propellants and Aerospace Fluids, Hypervelocity Impact Testing, and Materials Flight Acceptance testing.

Our team of experts continues to lead the way by studying damage tolerance and stress rupture while developing life extension protocols for NASA, industry partners, the Air Force, and government agencies.

WSTF technical advancements in composites are shared through dozens of test standards distributed by ANSI/AIAA, ASTM International, and research reports published for the NASA Engineering and Safety Center and NASA NDE Development Program.