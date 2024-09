This September 2024 aerial photograph shows the coastal launch range at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Wallops is the agency’s only owned-and-operated launch range. Courtesy Patrick J. Hendrickson; used with permission

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia is scheduled to support the launch of a suborbital sounding rocket for the Department of Defense during a launch window that runs 1:45 to 6:30 p.m. EDT each day from Sept. 26 to 30.

No real-time launch status updates will be available and the launch will not be livestreamed.

The rocket launch may be visible from the Chesapeake Bay region.