NASA Wallops to Support October Sounding Rocket Launch

This September 2024 aerial photograph shows the coastal launch range at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Wallops is the agency’s only owned-and-operated launch range. Courtesy Patrick J. Hendrickson; used with permission

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia is scheduled to support the launch of a suborbital sounding rocket for the U.S. Department of Defense during a launch window that runs 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT each day from Wednesday, Oct. 23 to Friday, Oct. 25.

No real-time launch status updates will be available. The launch will not be livestreamed nor will launch status updates be provided during the countdown. The Wallops Visitor Center will be closed to the public.

The rocket launch is expected to be visible from the Chesapeake Bay region.