People Behind the Work at NASA Stennis

From left to right: Samone Wilson, Bradley Tyree, Gina Ladner, Louis Thompson. NASA Stennis From left to right: Kris Mobbs, Amy Langdale, Ken Griffey, and Paula Hensarling. NASA Stennis From left to right: Anita Wilson, Katrina Emery, Tom Lipski, and Van Ward. NASA Stennis

NASA’s Stennis Space Center brings together people from all backgrounds to support NASA’s mission to explore the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all and inspire the world through discovery. NASA Stennis also supports the agency’s core values of safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion – and in 2023, the south Mississippi site was recognized by Forbes Magazine as the Best Employer in Mississippi.

However, one does not need to take the magazine’s word for it – NASA Stennis employees are quick to say the same.

They say when you enjoy what you do, then you will never work a day in your life, and I believe that is true. I look forward to coming in every day because each day offers a new challenge, whether it’s building up a new system or meeting the ever-changing test requirements of the RS-25 or improving a system that has been installed for years by implementing a new technology and using existing alternate industry practices. Bradley Tyree NASA Stennis engineer

Our focus is to ensure that we maintain a work environment where all employees feel welcomed, respected, connected, and engaged. I want to empower all employees to contribute their unique talents to ensure the success of NASA’s mission. Katrina Emery NASA Stennis Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity manager

It is such an honor to share NASA’s story and the career possibilities with people from all walks of life, especially those that might not normally be exposed to such opportunities. It brings great joy to see their faces light up when they know that people just like them work for NASA. Representation truly matters. Samone wilson NASA Stennis public affairs specialist

The center is not necessarily the infrastructure (test stands and buildings); it’s also the people, the community that makes things work and go. It is because of the community that is here that things go so well. Tom lipski NASA Stennis technical manager

There are very exciting times ahead. Our agency and center are changing and adapting to our new commercial friends joining us in space. It requires us to change as well, and not all change is bad. I look to our future at NASA with optimism and to my opportunities with excitement and pride. Kris Mobbs NASA Stennis engineer

As a member of the Office of Procurement at NASA Stennis, I have experienced a wonderfully inclusive workforce that always overcomes any obstacle to achieve the mission goals. It has been my experience that NASA Stennis seeks to ensure all individuals are valued for their ideas and unique perspectives. Amy Langdale NASA Stennis auditor

The ability to flex into new paradigms and processes is more important to successful change than any other factor. These brilliant, diverse people at NASA Stennis are truly our greatest resource for the future. Ken Griffey Chief of staff for NASA Stennis Center Operations

I knew working at NASA Stennis would be a great opportunity following my time as a college student intern, and it continues to exceed my expectations. Paula Hensarling Chief of NASA Stennis Mechanical Design Branch

For 11 years in a row, NASA has been ranked as the Best Place to Work in the federal government, and it has been the thrill of my life to be part of NASA Office of STEM Engagement for more than seven years. I am grateful for all of the mentors and colleagues that have helped me along this amazing journey. Louis Thompson NASA Stennis education specialist

The workplace culture at NASA Stennis is like working with family. Everyone knows each other and genuinely cares about one another. Whether you work for a contractor or are a civil servant, we treat everyone with respect. That is how we achieve cohesion in such a diverse workforce. Gina Ladner Deputy chief of NASA Stennis Facility Services Branch

It is exciting, stimulating, utterly mind-blowing knowing years from now, we will be witnessing humans return to the Moon, then Mars, and maybe beyond. Just knowing I am part of a team of professionals enabling that historic feat is immeasurable. We are literally a part of something truly historic. Van Ward Chief of NASA Stennis Center Protective Services