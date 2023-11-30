Suggested Searches

NASA Delivers Inclusion Message to Annual Bayou Classic Participants

NASA Stennis Communications

NASA Stennis Communications

Nov 30, 2023
Article
Maury Vander at Bayou Classic
NASA Stennis Test Operations Chief Maury Vander speaks with a young visitor to the NASA booth during the 2023 Bayou Classic Fan Fest event in New Orleans on Nov. 25.
NASA / C. Lacy Thompson

NASA was on full display during the 50th Annual Bayou Classic Fan Fest activity in New Orleans on Nov. 25, hosting an informational booth and interacting with event participants to deliver a clear message – There’s Space for Everybody at NASA.

In addition to event signage and messaging, NASA representatives were out in force during the morning-long Fan Fest event, providing attendees with memorabilia and sharing information about student internship and employment opportunities with the agency.

The annual Bayou Classic event attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year and features several days of activities, including a Battle of the Bands showcase Nov. 24 and a nationally broadcast football game Nov. 25, all involving two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Louisiana – Southern University in Baton Rouge and Grambling State University in Grambling. Almost 65,000 people attended this year’s game.

The NASA outreach and engagement effort was part of an ongoing agency-wide commitment to advance equity and reach deeper into underrepresented and underserved segments of society and was in support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to advance racial equity in the federal government.


NASA at the Bayou Classic Fan Fest video

Last Updated
Nov 30, 2023
Editor
NASA Stennis Communications
Contact
C. Lacy Thompson
Location
Stennis Space Center

