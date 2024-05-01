Lagniappe for May 2024

Explore the May 2024 issue of Lagniappe featuring:

NASA Administrator Names New Stennis Space Center Director

Engine Removal Signals Completion of Successful Test Series

NASA Stennis Participates in NASA Eclipse Events

Gator Speaks

Gator Speaks NASA/Stennis

Summer is approaching, school is almost out of session for many, and we have big news all around!

Congratulations to John Bailey for being named the new center director of NASA’s Stennis Space Center by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

He brings more than two decades of NASA experience that spans multiple areas throughout the south Mississippi NASA center. Bailey has worked as acting center director since January.

The future is bright, and Gator is excited to see the continued transformation of NASA Stennis under his leadership to support NASA, commercial companies, and all that make the NASA Stennis Federal City a thriving community.

Speaking of a bright future, I have my eyes on extraordinary trip coming up.

Whatever you do, do not tell the grandgators yet that we actually will be staying right at home for this one. No travel is involved – at least, not in person.

However, I feel like we are a part of this adventure because NASA has provided many updates leading to the big day.

The trip I am looking forward to is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to launch to the International Space Station in May, no earlier than May 6 to be specific, as part of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test mission on the company’s first crewed Starliner spacecraft mission.

The launch is a monumental step forward as NASA’s Commercial Crew Program works with the American aerospace industry to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from our soil to the International Space Station.

It is a monumental step forward because this approach will help NASA maintain a human presence in low-Earth orbit. It will also enable exploration to the Moon in preparation to then go to Mars. Can you see why this trip is so exciting?

This will add to the value NASA creates for the benefit of humanity since commercial flights are key to ongoing scientific breakthroughs aboard the space station. It will benefit all on Earth and prepare for future exploration missions.

I invite you to stay in the know about the mission by visiting the NASA blog on the Commercial Crew Program here for timely updates.

Cheers to a great summer and to NASA exploring the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all!

NASA Stennis Top News

NASA Administrator Names New Stennis Space Center Director

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Monday named John Bailey as director of the agency’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, effective immediately. Bailey had been serving as acting director since January.

Engine Removal Signals Completion of Successful Test Series

A work crew at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi removes RS-25 developmental engine E0525 from the Fred Haise Test Stand on April 9. Removal of the engine follows completion of the second and final 12-test series for lead engines contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies company, to certify and build new RS-25 engines for NASA's SLS (Space Launch System) rockets that will power future lunar missions, beginning with Artemis V. Through Artemis, NASA will establish the foundation for long-term scientific exploration at the Moon; land the first woman, first person of color, and first international partner astronaut on the lunar surface; and prepare for human expeditions to Mars for the benefit of all. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Participates in NASA Eclipse Events

Employees from NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi supported eclipse activities in multiple states on April 8. Activities included events at the NASA Stennis official visitor center at INFINITY Science Center, in Russellville, Arkansas, and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. The next total solar eclipse that can be viewed from the contiguous United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

Dr. Kamili Shaw, chief of the Operations Support Division in the Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate at NASA Stennis, shares how the agency is studying the total solar eclipse on April 8 during an interview with WAPT reporter Troy Johnson at INFINITY Science Center. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA Visitor Relations Specialist Holley Argus conducts an activity with visitors at INFINITY Science Center on April 8. NASA/Danny Nowlin Schoolchildren watch NASA’s coverage of the total solar eclipse on April 8 at INFINITY Science Center. NASA/Danny Nowlin A family looks to the skies for the eclipse outside of INFINITY Science Center on April 8. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA Stennis Acting Center Director John Bailey, front left, speaks to people gathered to view the total solar eclipse in Russellville, Arkansas, on April 8. NASA/Troy Frisbie A crowded amphitheater of people in Russellville, Arkansas, prepare to watch the total solar eclipse on April 8 as Forbes ranked the city as a top spot for viewing. NASA/Christopher Blair NASA gives out solar eclipse glasses for people to safely view the eclipse on April 8 in Russellville, Arkansas. NASA/Christopher Blair People learn about the work conducted at NASA Stennis in south Mississippi while visiting the NASA Stennis booth at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana on April 8. NASA/Trevor Brownlow Visitors enjoy an RS-25 engine test using the virtual reality goggles at the NASA Stennis booth during solar eclipse activities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana on April 8. NASA/Samone Wilson NASA mechanical test operations engineer Briou Bourgeois speaks with a visitor to the NASA Stennis booth during solar eclipse activities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana on April 8. NASA/Samone Wilson

Center Activities

NASA Stennis Receives 2024 Mississippi Pinnacle Award

NASA Public Affairs Specialist Samone Wilson accepted the 2024 Overall Mississippi Pinnacle Award for the contributions of NASA’s Stennis Space Center to the state of Mississippi during the Mississippi Pinnacle Awards Gala at the Hattiesburg Lake Terrace Convention Center on April 9. The Mississippi Pinnacle Awards, hosted by Sales and Marketing Professionals of Hattiesburg, recognize excellence, professionalism, and outstanding achievement in marketing. NASA Stennis was honored for its standard of excellence as one of the state’s top employers. The center specifically was cited for its frontline role in the nation’s human spaceflight program, its collaborative work with onsite tenants, and its economic impact on the surrounding region. Mississippi Pinnacle Awards

NASA in the News

Employee Profile

Briou Bourgeois is a mechanical test operations engineer at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, where he enjoys working on a variety of projects to support NASA’s efforts of leading the way in space exploration for humanity. NASA/Danny Nowlin

Work at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, takes one site engineer back to a childhood memory, where a dream of being a member of the NASA team began. Now, Briou Bourgeois is working to launch a career with even bigger aspirations.

Additional Resources

