Lagniappe for May 2024

Gator Speaks
Summer is approaching, school is almost out of session for many, and we have big news all around!
Congratulations to John Bailey for being named the new center director of NASA’s Stennis Space Center by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
He brings more than two decades of NASA experience that spans multiple areas throughout the south Mississippi NASA center. Bailey has worked as acting center director since January.
The future is bright, and Gator is excited to see the continued transformation of NASA Stennis under his leadership to support NASA, commercial companies, and all that make the NASA Stennis Federal City a thriving community.
Speaking of a bright future, I have my eyes on extraordinary trip coming up.
Whatever you do, do not tell the grandgators yet that we actually will be staying right at home for this one. No travel is involved – at least, not in person.
However, I feel like we are a part of this adventure because NASA has provided many updates leading to the big day.
The trip I am looking forward to is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to launch to the International Space Station in May, no earlier than May 6 to be specific, as part of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test mission on the company’s first crewed Starliner spacecraft mission.
The launch is a monumental step forward as NASA’s Commercial Crew Program works with the American aerospace industry to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from our soil to the International Space Station.
It is a monumental step forward because this approach will help NASA maintain a human presence in low-Earth orbit. It will also enable exploration to the Moon in preparation to then go to Mars. Can you see why this trip is so exciting?
This will add to the value NASA creates for the benefit of humanity since commercial flights are key to ongoing scientific breakthroughs aboard the space station. It will benefit all on Earth and prepare for future exploration missions.
I invite you to stay in the know about the mission by visiting the NASA blog on the Commercial Crew Program here for timely updates.
Cheers to a great summer and to NASA exploring the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all!
NASA Stennis Top News
NASA Administrator Names New Stennis Space Center Director
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Monday named John Bailey as director of the agency’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, effective immediately. Bailey had been serving as acting director since January.
Engine Removal Signals Completion of Successful Test Series
NASA Stennis Participates in NASA Eclipse Events
Employees from NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi supported eclipse activities in multiple states on April 8. Activities included events at the NASA Stennis official visitor center at INFINITY Science Center, in Russellville, Arkansas, and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. The next total solar eclipse that can be viewed from the contiguous United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044.
Center Activities
NASA Stennis Receives 2024 Mississippi Pinnacle Award
Employee Profile
Work at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, takes one site engineer back to a childhood memory, where a dream of being a member of the NASA team began. Now, Briou Bourgeois is working to launch a career with even bigger aspirations.
