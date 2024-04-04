Save-The-Date: DoD-NASA Lidar Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM)

Details

DoD-NASA Lidar TIM

August 13-15, 2024

MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Arlington, VA (Crystal City)

241 18th St S, Arlington, VA 22202

MIT Lincoln Laboratory is hosting a TIM between NASA and DoD to facilitate the sharing of lidar knowledge between these institutions and identify potential areas of collaboration that maximally utilizes the strengths from each organization. This TIM will provide an opportunity to discuss common issues and challenges and possible solutions.

Objectives

This TIM will include up to CUI-level presentations and discussions from leaders in lidar technology development and application.

Share DoD & NASA capabilities in lidar systems, technologies, processing and exploitation/analysis with DoD community & NASA centers, including JPL and NASA headquarters. Identify NASA and DoD mission and sensor needs that could leverage existing lidar investments to satisfy requirements. Connect NASA and DoD lidar practitioners, experts and end-user communities and Roadmap at least two potential applications for collaborative opportunity. Briefings will only include up to CUI level, and representatives from the NASA Centers, JPL, and various DoD organizations (FFRDCs, UARCs, service laboratories, and user community) will be invited to participate.

Co-Chairs

M. Jalal Khan (MIT-LL), T.Y. Fan (MIT-LL), Jessica Gaskin (NESC), Upendra Singh (NESC), and Parminder Ghuman (GSFC)

More information

Coming soon!