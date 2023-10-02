NESC Technical Bulletin 23-06:Considerations for Software Fault Prevention and Tolerance

The NESC has released a technical bulletin for the Software Engineering community.

Mission or safety-critical spaceflight systems should be developed to both reduce the likelihood of software faults pre-flight and to detect/mitigate the effects of software errors should they occur in-flight. New data is available that categorizes software errors from significant historic spaceflight software incidents with implications and considerations to better develop and design software to both minimize and tolerate these most likely software failures.

Download the full technical bulletin here.

For more information, contact Lorraine Prokop, lorraine.e.prokop@nasa.gov