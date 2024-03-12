Suggested Searches

17 min read

NESC Publications – Based on NESC Assessments 

The headshot image of Meagan Chappell

Meagan Chappell

Mar 12, 2024
Article

Contents

NASA Technical Memorandums (TM), NASA Technical Publications (TP), and NASA Contractor Reports (CR) 

  1. NASA/TP-20220015152 Optimization Approach for Wind Tunnel Fan Blade Strain Gage Correlation with Test Fixture Unknowns. 
  1. NASA/TM-20220015363 Technology Maturation Report for Dam- age Arresting Composites under the Environmentally Responsible Aviation Project. 
  1. NASA/TM-20220017053 Unique Science from the Moon in the Artemis Era 
  1. NASA/TM-20220018183 Recommendations on Use of Commercial- Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Guidance for all Mission Risk Classifications – Phase II 
  1. NASA/CR-20230002635 Assessment of Coated Particle Fuels for Space Nuclear Power and Propulsion Systems; A Report for the NESC Nuclear Power & Propulsion Technical Discipline Team 
  1. NASA/TM-20230004147 Ceramic Capacitor Grain Size Analysis Using Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD) 
  1. NASA/TM-20230004154 Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) Crew Module (CM) Side Hatch Dynamic Analysis 
  1. NASA/TP-20230005922 Best Practices for the Design, Development, and Operation of Robust and Reliable Space Vehicle Guidance, Navigation, and Control Systems 
  1. NASA/TM-20230006220 Metallurgical Factors that Govern ST Properties in Commercial 2219-T87 Thick Plate 
  1. NASA/TP-20230006226 Evaluation of Through-thickness Microtextural Characteristics in 2219-T87 Thick Plate 
  1. NASA/TM-20230006507 Flight Mechanics Analysis Tools Interoperability and Component Sharing 
  1. NASA/TM-20230006648 Verification of Testing Standard for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Partial Pressure in Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Suits 
  1. NASA/TM-20230007658 ISS Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) Optical Sensor: Phase 1-Feasibility 
  1. NASA/CR-20230010099 NASCAP Surface Charging Tool Development; Nascap-2k Additional Examples 
  1. NASA/TM-20230010624 Self Reacting-Friction Stir Weld (SR-FSW) Anomalies 
  1. NASA/TM-20230010640 Space-Shielding Radiation Dosage Code Evaluation; Phase 1: SHIELDOSE-2 Radiation-Assessment Code 
  1. NASA/TM-20230010680 Shock Prediction Advancement: Transient Finite Energy (TFE) Shock Predictor 
  1. NASA/TM-20230011306 NASA Exploration Systems Maintainability Standards for Artemis and Beyond 
  1. NASA/CR-20230012105 A Compilation of Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessel Research (2015–2021) 
  1. NASA/TP-20230012154 Software Error Incident Categorizations in Aerospace 
  1. NASA/TM-20230013348 Unconservatism of Linear-Elastic Fracture Mechanics (LEFM)Analysis Post Autofrettage 
  1. NASA/TM-20230013386 Floating Potential Measurement Unit (FPMU) Data Processing Algorithm Development and Analysis Assessment 

Technical Papers, Conference Proceedings, and Technical Presentations

Avionics  

  1. Chen, Y.: Statistical Interpretation of Life Test – Comparison between MIL and JEDEC requirements. NASA Electronic Parts and Packaging Program’s Electronic Technology Workshop, June 12-15, 2023. 
  1. Franconi, N., Cook, T., Wilson, C., and George, A.: Comparison of Multi-Phase Power Converters and Power Delivery Networks for Next- Generation Space Architectures. 2023 IEEE Aerospace Conference, Big Sky, MT. pp. 1-15, DOI: 10.1109/AERO55745.2023.10115579. 
  1. Green, C.; Haghani, N.; Hernandez-Pellerano, A.; Gheen, B.; Lanham, A.; Fraction, J.: MUSTANG: A Workhorse for NASA Spaceflight Avionics. IEEE Space Mission Challenges for Information Technology – IEEE Space Computing Conference Caltech (SMC-IT/SCC), Pasadena, CA. 
  1. Hodson, R., Chen, Y., and Douglas, S.: NESC Recommendations on Use of COTS Parts for NASA Missions (Phase II) & The ILPM Pathfinder. NASA Electronic Parts and Packaging Program’s Electronic Technology Workshop, June 12-15, 2023. 
  1. Hodson, R., Chen, Y., and Douglas, S.: Recommendations on Use of COTS Parts for NASA Missions. 2023 Space Computing Conference (SCC) Closed Session, El Segundo, CA, July 21, 2023. 
  1. Powell, W.: SpaceVPX Interoperability Study Briefing. SOSA Architecture Meeting, November 1, 2022. 
  1. Powell, W. and Hodson, R.: Advancing SpaceVPX Interoperability – Embedded Tech Trends, Chandler, AZ, January 23, 2023. 
  1. Powell, W.: NASA’s Vision for Spaceflight Avionics. 2023 Space Computing Conference (SCC) Closed Session, El Segundo, CA, July 21, 2023. 
  1. Rutishauser, D.; Prothro, J.; and Fail, J.: A System to Provide Deterministic Flight Software Operation and Maximize Multicore Processing Performance: The Safe and Precise Landing – Integrated Capabilities Evolution (SPLICE) Datapath. IEEE Space Mission Challenges for Information Technology – IEEE Space Computing Conference, Caltech, Pasadena, CA, July 18-21, 2023. 
  1. Some, R.; Collier, P.; Hodson, R.; and Powell W.: SpaceVPX Interoperability. IEEE Space Computing Conference, Caltech, Pasadena, CA, USA – 18-21 July 2023. 

Flight Mechanics

  1. Restrepo, R. L.: Trajectory Reverse Engineering: A General Strategy for Transferring Trajectories Between Flight Mechanics Tools, AAS 23-312. 33rd AAS/AIAA Space Flight Mechanics Meeting, Austin, TX, January 15-19, 2023. 

Loads and Dynamics

  1. Allgood, J. and Decker, A.: Space Launch System Day of Launch Loads for Artemis I. Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle (SCLV) Dynamic Environments Workshop, El Segundo, CA, June 27-29, 2023. 
  2. Bell, J.; Armand, S.; and Samareh, J.: Structural Evaluation and Optimization of Aeroshell Design Properties for Launch and Reentry Load Cases for Future AI-Informed Design Leveraging Large Datasets. Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle Dynamic Environments Workshop, El Segundo, CA, June 27-29, 2023. 
  3. Blelloch, P.: Efficient Calculation of Random Stress Results. Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle Dynamic Environments Workshop, El Segundo, CA, June 27-29, 2023. 
  4. Gardner, B.; Parrinello, A.; and Musser, C.: An Isogrid Panel Model for SEA. Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle Dynamic Environments Workshop, El Segundo, CA, June 27-29, 2023. 
  5. Griggs, L.; Allgood, J.; Swatzell, S.; Moseley, J.; Oliver, N.; and Decker, A.: Space Launch System Artemis 1 Ascent Loads Reconstruction. Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle (SCLV) Dynamic Environments Workshop, El Segundo, CA, June 27-29, 2023. 
  6. Hahn, S.; Lunetta, N.; Weathers, J.; Zuo, K.; and Decker, A.: Space Launch System Artemis 1 Rollout Loads Monitoring and Reconstruction. Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle (SCLV) Dynamic Environments Workshop, El Segundo, CA, June 27-29, 2023. 
  7. Kennedy, M. and Blough, J.: Shocksat Testing and Analysis Results. Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle Dynamic Environments Workshop, El Segundo, CA, June 27-29, 2023. 
  8. Kolaini, A.; Kinney, T.; and Johnson, D.: Guidance on Shock Qualification and Acceptance Test Requirements. Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle Dynamic Environments Workshop, El Segundo, CA, June 27-29, 2023. 
  9. Patel, H. and Parsons, D.: Pressure Transducer Shock Testing. Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle Dynamic Environments Workshop, El Segundo, CA, June 27-29, 2023. 

Software

  1. Prokop, L.: A Study of Historical Flight Software Error Incidents to Influence Fault-Tolerant Design. 2023 Flight Software Workshop, March 20-23, 2023, Pasadena, CA.  

Space Environments

  1. Barrie, J.; Gouzman, I.; Hoffman, R.; Tighe, A.; Tagawa, M.; Miller, S.K.R.; de Groh, K.K.; Minow, J.I.; and Lao, Y.Y.: In-Situ Sensors for Monitoring the Space Environment and Its Effect Upon Satellite Materials [White paper]. Space Materials Workshop, July 24-28, 2023, virtual. 
  2. Davis, V.A.; and Mandell, M.J.: NASCAP Surface Charging Tool Development, Nascap-2k Additional Examples. NASA CR-20230010099, Langley Research Center, Hampton, VA, July 2023. 
  3. Dawkins, E.C.M.; Stober, G.; Janches, D.; Carrillo-Sánchez, J.D.; Lieberman, R.S.; Jacobi, C.; Moffat-Griffin, T.; Mitchell, N.J.; Cobbett, N.; Batista, P.P.; Andrioli, V.F.; Buriti, R.A.; Murphy, D.J.; Kero, J.; Gulbrandsen, N.; Tsutsumi, M.; Kozlovsky, A.; Kim, J.H.; Lee, C.; and Lester, M.: Solar Cycle and Long-term Trends in the Observed Peak of the Meteor Altitude Distributions by Meteor Radars. Geophysical Research Letters, 50, e2022GL101953. https://doi. org/10.1029/2022GL101953, 2023. 
  4. Debchoudhury, S.; Lin, D.; Coffey, V.N.; Barjatya, A.; Minow, J.I.; and Parker, L.N.: Plasma Irregularities Observed by ISS FPMU: Multi- instrument Case-study and Modeling Results. Abstract SA52A-24, AGU Fall Meeting 2022, December 12-16, 2022, Chicago, IL. 
  5. Debchoudhury, S.; Karan, D.; Barjatya, A.; Coffey, V.N.; and Minow, J.I.: Multi-layer Observations of Plasma Blobs and Bubbles using ICON, GOLD, and ISS FPMU. 2023 Coupling, Energetics, and Dynamics of Atmospheric Regions (CEDAR) Workshop, June 25-30, 2023, San Diego, CA. 
  6. de Groh, K.; Stanton, J.S.; Minow, J.I.; Kimoto, Y.; Lord, E.M.; and Lao, Y.Y.: Space Materials Center [White paper]. Space Materials Workshop, July 24-28, 2023, virtual. 
  7. Janches, D.; Bruzonne, J.S.; Weryk, R.J.; Hormaechea, J.L.; and Brunini, C.: Radar Observations of the Arid Meteor Shower Outburst from Comet 15P/Finlay. Planetary Science Journal, 4, 165, 2023, https://dx.doi.org/10.3847/PSJ/ace82a. 
  8. Levine, J.S.: The Impact of Lunar Dust and Mars Dust on Human Exploration: Summary of the NASA Engineering and Safety Center (NESC) Workshop. Lunar Science Innovation Consortium Dust Mitigation Focus Group Meeting, January 19, 2023, virtual. 
  9. Mertens, C.J.; Gronoff, G.; Zheng, Y.; Buhler, J.; Willis, E.M.; Petrenko, M.; Phoenix, D.; Jun, I.; and Minow, J.I.: NAIRAS Model Updates and Improvements to the Prediction of the Ionizing Radiation Environment from the Earth’s Surface to Geospace. Abstract SM35C-1769, AGU Fall Meeting 2022, December 12-16, 2022, Chicago, IL. 
  10. Mertens, C.J.; Gronoff, G.; Phoenix, D.; Paul, S.N.; Mehta, P.M.; Zheng, Y.; and Nunez, M.: NAIRAS Model Nowcasting and Forecasting of the Aviation Radiation Environment. 20th Conference on Space Weather, American Meteorological Society, 103rd Annual Meeting, January 8-12, 2023, Denver, CO. 
  11. Mertens, C.J.; Gronoff, G.; Zheng, Y.; Buhler, J.; Willis, E.M.; Petrenko, M.; Phoenix, D.; Jun, I.; and Minow, J.: NAIRAS Model Updates and Improvements to the Prediction of Ionizing Radiation from Earth’s Surface to Cislunar Environment. NOAA Space Weather Workshop, April 17-21, 2023, Boulder, CO. 
  12. Mertens, C.J.; Gronoff, G.P.; Phoenix, D.; Zheng, Y.; Petrenko, M.; Buhler, J.; Jun, I.; Minow, J.I.; and Willis E.: NAIRAS Ionizing Radiation Model: Extension from Atmosphere to Space. NASA/TP- 20230006306, May 2023. 
  13. Mertens, C.J.; Gronoff, G.; Zheng, Y.; Buhler, J.; Willis, E.M.; Petrenko, M.; Phoenix, D.; Jun, I.; and Minow, J.I.: NAIRAS Atmospheric and Space Radiation Environment Model. IEEE Nuclear and Space Radiation Effects Conference, July 24-28, 2023, Kansas City, MO. 
  14. Mertens, C.J.; Gronoff, G.P.; Zheng, Y.; Petrenko, M.; Buhler, J.; Phoenix, D.; Willis, E.; Jun, I.; and Minow, J.: NAIRAS model run- on-request service at CCMC. Space Weather, 21, e2023SW003473. https://doi.org/10.1029/2023SW003473, 2023. 
  15. Minow, J.I.; Meloy, R.; Parker, L.N.; and Collado-Vega, Y.: JWST Space Environments Launch Constraints. Fall 2022 Natural Environments Day- of-Launch Working Group, December 7, 2022, virtual. 
  16. Minow, J.I.: Impacts of the Space Environment on Lunar Exploration. AIAA-2023-2467, AIAA SciTech Forum and Exposition, January 23-27, 2023, National Harbor, MD (invited). 
  17. Minow, J.I.: Spacecraft Anomalies and Failures Workshop 2023: NASA Introductory Comments. Spacecraft Anomalies and Failures 2023 Workshop, March 29, 2023, Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD, and March 30, 2023, NRO HQ Westfields (invited). 
  18. Minow, J.I.: SCAF Workshop 2023: Day 1 Final Comments and Wrap- up. Spacecraft Anomalies and Failures 2023 Workshop, March 29, 2023, Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD and March 30, 2023, NRO HQ Westfields (invited). 
  19. Minow, J.I.: Low Energy Ionizing Radiation and Plasma Contributions to Radiation Dose in Materials at Sun-Earth Lagrange Points. 2023 Materials Research Society Spring Meeting and Exhibit, Symposium SF02: Materials in Space—Design and Testing, April 10-14, 2023, San Francisco, CA (invited). 
  20. Minow, J.I.; Debchoudhury, S.; Barjatya, A.; Coffey, V.; and Parker, L.N.: Floating Potential Measurement Unit (FPMU) Data Processing Algorithm and Analysis Assessment. NASA/TM-20230013386, NESC- RP-19-01434, September 2023. 
  21. Minow, J.I.: Surface Charging to High Voltages in the Space Environment. High Voltage Aerospace Systems Workshop, Energy & Mobility Technology, Systems, and Value Chain Conference and Expo, September 12-15, 2023, Cleveland, OH (invited). 
  22. Minow, J.I.; Diekmann, A.M.; Willis, E.M.; and Coffey, V.N.: L2-Charged Particle Environment (L2-CPE) Low Energy Radiation Fluence Model. Radiation and its Effects on Components and Systems Conference (RADECS) 2023, September 25-29, 2023, Toulouse, France. 
  23. Newheart, A.M.; Sazykin, S.; Coffey, V.N.; Chandler, M.O.; Coster, A. J.; Fejer, B.G.; Minow, J.I.; and Swenson, C.M.: Observations of Night-Time Equatorial Ionosphere Structure with the FPMU on board the International Space Station. Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, 127, e2022JA030373. https://doi. org/10.1029/2022JA030373 2022. 
  24. Parker, L.N.; Jun, I.; and Minow, J.I.: Introduction to the Virtual Collection on the Applied Space Environments Conference 2021. Journal of Spacecraft and Rockets, Vol. 60, No. 2, pp. 374-374, doi/ abs/10.2514/1.A35728, 2023. 
  25. Schonberg, W. and Squire, M: Predicting High-speed Particle Impact Damage in Spacecraft Thermal Protection Systems. Journal of Space Safety Engineering. Accepted for publication. 
  26. Schonberg, W. and Squire, M.: Toward a More Generalized Ballistic Limit Equation for Multi-Shock Shield. Acta Astronautica. Accepted for publication. 
  27. Stober, G.; Weryk, R.; Janches, D.; Dawkins, E.C.M.; Günzkofer, F.; Hormaechea, J.L.; and Pokhotelov, D.: Polarization Dependency of Transverse Scattering and Collisional Coupling to the Ambient Atmosphere from Meteor Trails – Theory and Observations. Planetary and Space Science, 105768, ISSN 0032-0633, https://doi. org/10.1016/j.pss.2023.105768, 2023. 
  28. Thomsen, D.L.; Jordan, T.M.; Milic, L.; and Girard, W.: Decreasing Proton Single Event Effects in CubeSats with Shielding. 2023 Single Event Effects (SEE) Symposium and Military and Aerospace Programmable Logic Devices (MAPLD) Workshop, May 15-19, 2023, La Jolla, CA. 
  29. Valinia, A.; and Minow, J.: Required Space Weather Reconnaissance in the Artemis Era. 54th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, March 13-17, 2023, The Woodlands, TX. 
  30. Zheng, Y.; Jun, I.; Tu, W.; Sprits, Y.; Kim, W.; Miyoshi, Y.; Meier, M.; and Minow, J.: Overview, Progress and Next Steps for Our Understanding of the Near-Earth Space Radiation and Plasma Environment: Science and Applications. 28th International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics (IUGG) General Assembly, July 8-18, 2023, Berlin, Germany. 

Structures

  1. Arndt, C. and TerMaath, S.: Characterization of the Damage Tolerance of Composite Overlays through Subspace Evaluation. ASCE Engineering Mechanics Institute, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA, June 6-9, 2023. 
  2. Babuska, P.; Tai, W.; Goyal, V.; and Rodriguez, A.: Novel Test and Analysis Methodology for the Assessment of Joint under Re-entry Environment. AIAA Scitech 2023, National Harbor, MD, January 23-27, 2023. 
  3. Bo, D.; Hwangbo, H.; Sharma, V.; Arndt, C.; and TerMaath, S.: A Randomized Subspace-based Approach for Dimensionality Reduction and Important Variable Selection. Journal of Machine Learning Research, 24: 1-3010.48550/arxiv.2106.01584, 2023. 
  4. Bo, D.; Hwangbo, H.; and TerMaath, S.: Subspace Selection for High- Dimensional Experiments of Material Development Process. Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineers (IISE) Annual Conference and Expo, New Orleans, LA, May 20-23, 2023. 
  5. Brust, F. W.; Punch, E.; Twombly, E.; and Wallace, J: Estimation Scheme for Weld Residual Stress Effect on Crack Opening Displacements. ASME Pressure Vessels and Piping Conference, Paper PVP2023-107396, Atlanta, GA, July 2023. 
  6. Cardona, A.; Jegley, D.; and Lovejoy, A.: Manufacturing Trials of Integrally Stiffened Panels for Flight Applications. AIAA-2023-0781, SciTech 2023, National Harbor, MD, January 2023. 
  7. Cline, J.; Dorsey, J.; Kang, D.; Doggett, W.; and Allen, D.: Ideas For Infusing In-Space Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing Concepts into Nuclear Electric Propulsion Architectures. Joint Army-Navy-NASA- Air Force (JANNAF) 12th Spacecraft Propulsion Joint Subcommittee Meeting, Huntsville, AL, December 2022. 
  8. Doggett, W.; Heppler, J.; Mahlin, M.; Pappa, R.; Teter, J.; Song, K.; White, B.; Wong, I.; and Mikulas, M.: Towers: Critical Initial Infrastructure for the Moon. AIAA-2023-0383, SciTech 2023, National Harbor, MD, January 2023. 
  9. Fleishel, R.; Ferrell, W.; and TerMaath, S.: Fatigue-Damage Initiation at Process Introduced Internal Defects in Electron-Beam-Melted Ti- 6Al-4V. 2023. Metals 13:2, 350. Special Issue: Deformation, Fracture and Microstructure of Metallic Materials, https://doi.org/10.3390/ met13020350. 
  10. Fleishel, R. and TerMaath, S.: Modeling fatigue overload behavior in microstructurally short cracks: connecting initiation and long crack behavior. ASCE Engineering Mechanics Institute, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA, June 6-9, 2023. 
  11. Goyal, V.; Tuck-Lee, J.; Babuska, P.; and Zeitunian, E.: Lessons Learned in the Buckling Assessments of Space Structures. AIAA Scitech 2023, National Harbor, MD, January 23-27, 2023. 
  12. Goyal, V.; Sagrillo, C.; Fannon, J.; Forth, S.; and Kezirian, M.: Space Systems Technical Guide for Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessels. AIAA Scitech 2023, National Harbor, MD, January 23-27, 2023. 
  13. Hart, D.; Balsara, Martinez, and TerMaath, S.: Multi-Scale Multi- Physics Bondline Strength Prediction Research. NATO Science & Technology Organization, Applied Vehicle Technology Panel (AVT-361) Research Workshop on Certification of Bonded Repair on Composite Aircraft Structures, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Oct 18-20, 2022. 
  14. Kaleel, I., Ricks, T.M., Gustafson, P.A., Pineda, E.J., Bednarcyk, B.A., and Arnold, S.M. (2023) “Massively Multiscale Modeling using NASA Multiscale Analysis Tool through Partitioned Task-Parallel Approach” 2023 AIAA SciTech Forum, 23-27 January 2023, National Harbor, MD. 
  15. Lin, L.: Correlation Study of SWOT Payload Acoustic Prediction and Test. AIAA SciTech, January 2023. 
  16. Ma, X. and TerMaath, S.: Microstructural Analysis of Intergranular Stress Corrosion Cracking in 5xxx Series Aluminum Reinforced with a Composite Patch. 2023. Advances in the Analysis and Design of Marine Structures. Ringsberg & Guedes Soares (Eds), CRC Press. ISBN 978-1-032-50636-4. 
  17. Pak, C.: Linear and Geometrically Nonlinear Structural Shape Sensing from Strain Data. AIAA Journal, Vol. 61, No. 2, 2023, pp. 907-922. 
  18. Pak, C.: Finite Element Model Tuning Using Analytical Sensitivity Values. Journal of Aircraft, Articles in Advance (Vol. 60, No. 2 or 3), 2023. 
  19. Panda, J.; Nguyen, M.P.; Keil. D.R.; and Hamm, K.R.: A Microphone Phased Array for Launch Acoustics Application. AIAA SciTech Conference, National Harbor, MD, (2023), AIAA Paper 2023-0790. 
  20. Qu, X.; Shimizu, L.; Rome J.; Nordendale, N.; and Goyal, V.: Reliability- based Damage Tolerance Analysis for Additive Manufacturing Part. NAFEMS World Congress 2023, Tampa, FL, May 2023. 
  21. Ricks, T. M.; Pineda, E. J.; Bednarcyk, B. A.; McCorkle, L. S.; Miller, S. G.; Murthy, P. L.; and Segal, K. N.: Multiscale Progressive Failure Analysis of 3D Woven Composites. 2022, Polymers, 14(20), 4340. 
  22. Rome, J. and Goyal, V.: Moving Towards a Print Then Use Framework for Additive Manufacturing. ASME SSDM 2023, June 2023, SSDM2023-111806, Accepted. 
  23. Rudd, M.T.; Eberlein, D.J.; Waters, W.A.; Gardner, N.W.; Schultz, M.R.; and Bisagni, C.: Analysis and Validation of a Scaled, Launch- Vehicle-Like Composite Cylinder under Axial Compression. Composite Structures, Volume 304, Part 1, January 2023. 
  24. Rudd, M.T.; Schultz, M.R.; Gardner, N.W.; and Bisagni, C.: Test and Analysis of a Composite Conical-Cylindrical Shell. AIAA SciTech 2023 Forum, AIAA paper no. AIAA 2023-1525, National Harbor, MD, January 2023. 
  25. Soltz, B.; Goyal, V.; Rome, J.; and Qu, X.: Structural Requirements, Process Simulation, and Residual Stress Characterization for Additively Manufactured Spaceflight Parts. AIAA 2023-2078, https:// doi.org/10.2514/6.2023-2078, AIAA Scitech 2023, National Harbor, MD, January 23-27, 2023. 
  26. Soltz, B.; Sivess, A.; Hickman, M.; Ghazari, A. and Shimizu, L.: Static Load Testing and Analysis Recommendations For Space Vehicles. OTR 2023-00653, 33rd Aerospace Testing Seminar, The Aerospace Corporation, May 16, 2023. 
  27. Song, K.; Mikulas, M.; Mahlin, M.; and Cassady, J.: Sizing and Design Tool for Tall Lunar Tower. AIAA-2023-0382, SciTech 2023, National Harbor, MD, January 2023. 
  28. Hammel, J.: Utilizing 3D-DIC on the Mars 2020 Rover Wheel Assembly: Test-Analysis Correlation. IEEE, March 2023. 
  29. Song, K.; Stark, A.; Amundsen, R.; Mikulas, M.; Mahlin, M.; and Cassady, J.: Sizing, Buckling, and Thermal-Structural Analysis of Tall Lunar Tower. 2023 AIAA ASCEND, Las Vegas, NV, October 2023. 
  30. TerMaath, S.: Multi-scale Computational Structural Mechanics. Turing- Oden Workshop on Data Science and Machine Learning. Alan Turing Institute, London, January 25-27, 2023. 
  31. TerMaath, S.; Crusenberry, C.; and Arndt, C.: Reduced Order Modeling of Progressive Failure in Composite/Metal Structure. 6th International Conference on Protective Structures, Auburn University, May 14-17, 2023. 
  32. TerMaath, S.: Probabilistic multi-scale characterization and prediction of bimaterial bondline structural reliability. Canadian National Research Council, Ottawa, June 1, 2023. 
  33. TerMaath, S.; Ingling, B.; Noland, J.; and Hart, D.: Evaluation of low-velocity impact damage in metal/composite layered structure. 8th International Symposium on Life-Cycle Civil Engineering (IALCCE). Milano, Italy, July 2-6, 2023. 
  34. Twombly, E.; Hill, L.; Wilkowski, G.; Brust, B.; Lin, B.; and Tregoning, R.: Evaluation of the Inherent LBB Behavior of Small-Diameter Class 1 and 2 Nuclear Piping Systems. ASME Pressure Vessels and Piping Conference, Paper PVP2023-107685, Atlanta, GA, July 2023. 
  35. Ytuarte, E.; Ragheb, H.; Sobey, A.; and TerMaath, S.: Peridynamics with stochastic bond strengths for determination of final failure in composite laminates. ASCE Engineering Mechanics Institute, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA, June 6-9, 2023.2022, Park City, UT.

Systems Engineering

  1. Driscoll, A. and Vining, G.: Debunking Stress Rupture Theories Using Weibull Regression Plots. Fall Technical Conference, October 12-14, 2022, Park City, UT 
  2. Driscoll, A.: Advances in Stress Rupture Modeling: A Case Study for Predicting COPV Reliability. Joint Statistical Meetings, August 5-10, 2023, Toronto, Canada. 
  3. Huang, Z. C.: Toward Closed Form Formulas for System Reliability and Confidence Quantification. 2023 Annual Reliability and Maintainability Symposium (RAMS), January 23-26, 2023, DOI: 10.1109/RAMS51473.2023.10088214. 
  4. Parker, P. and Wilson, S.: Motivating Statistical Research for NASA Applications. Joint Statistical Meetings, August 5-10, 2023, Toronto, Canada. 

Thermal Control and Protection 

  1. Rickman, S.: Re-Architecting the NASA Wire Derating Approach, Phase II, Wire and Wire Bundle Ampacity Testing and Analysis. Aerospace Electrical Interconnect Symposium, October 2022, Houston, TX. 
  2. Rickman, S.: Space Mission Thermal Control and Protection Challenges – Past, Present, and Future. The Intersociety Conference on Thermal and Thermomechanical Phenomena in Electronic Systems (ITherm), June 2023, Orlando, FL. 
  3. Rickman, S.: Introduction to Orbits. Rice/Envision Aerospace and Aviation Academy, June 2023, Houston, TX. 
  4. Rickman, S.: Development and Application of a Novel Calorimetry Technique for the Study of Lithium-Ion Cell Thermal Runaway., International Conference on Environmental Systems (ICES), July 2023, Calgary, Canada. 
  5. Rickman, S.: Introduction to On-Orbit Thermal Environments. Thermal and Fluids Analysis Workshop (TFAWS), August 2023, College Park, MD. 
  6. Shafirovich, E. and Rickman, S.: A Warm Garage for a Lunar Rover, Commercial Lunar Payload Services. Survive the Night Technology Workshop, December 2022, Cleveland, OH. 