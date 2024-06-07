Paper on Land-Use Planning in West Africa Published in IEEE J-STARS

As part of his NASA SERVIR research project, Pontus Olofsson (ST11) co-authored a paper for publication in IEEE Journal of Selected Topics in Applied Earth Observations and Remote Sensing. The paper, titled Applications of Remote Sensing for Land Use Planning Scenarios With Suitability Analysis, presents results from a suitability analysis model using time series of Landsat data for land use planning in West Africa in light of a growing population and management of natural resources. The research was carried out by SERVIR-funded research groups at NASA MSFC, University of Florida, and Boston University. The paper is available here: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10449341.
