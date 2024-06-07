Meeting with World Food Program’s Head of Geospatial Support Unit

Rahul Ramachandran (ST11) met with the World Food Program’s Head of Geospatial Support Unit. The focus was on his team’s work in Geospatial AI Foundation Models, specifically discussing the upcoming second version of the HLS Foundation Model. This new iteration promises an advanced architecture and extended training on global time sequences, offering unprecedented capabilities. The World Food Program’s Geospatial Support Unit expressed keen interest in leveraging this model to develop applications that could transform their operations. Ramachandran invited the World Food Program to join this open effort, highlighting the potential for these collaborations to revolutionize geospatial analytics and support global humanitarian efforts.
