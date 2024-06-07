National Weather Service Office of Science and Technology Integration Visit to Learn about SPoRT

The National Weather Service in Huntsville hosted a visit by the NWS Office of Science and Technology Integration. OSTI is the main office within the NWS that manages and plans research to operations projects for the NWS and the integration of technology across NWS field offices. The visit by OSTI leadership and management started with discussions with NWS Huntsville and highlighted an afternoon session to learn more about SPoRT, R2O projects, and partnerships within the NWS. OSTI values the efforts of SPoRT in transitioning NASA research to NWS offices and plans to continue collaborative discussions and knowledge sharing on R2O/O2R and SPoRT products that have been successfully integrated into NWS operations.