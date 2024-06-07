NASA’s Transform to Open Science (TOPS; https://nasa.github.io/Transform-to-Open-Science/) initiative aims to transform agencies, organizations, and communities to an inclusive culture of open science. TOPS’s first priority is to develop an open science curriculum to train scientists and researchers as part of our 5-year program. A set of TOPS Champions at selected NASA Centers have developed the open science curriculum that they will teach at Centers, conferences, science meetings, etc. Pontus Olofsson (ST11) is a TOPS Champion at MSFC; he taught the first module of the open science curriculum to all branches of MSFC on 2/21/24. This was the first instructor-led TOPS workshop at MSFC.