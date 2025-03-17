Texas High School Aerospace Scholars: A Launchpad for Future Innovators 

NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement at Johnson Space Center offers Texas high school students a unique gateway to the world of space exploration through the High School Aerospace Scholars (HAS) program. This initiative gives juniors hands-on experience, working on projects that range from designing spacecraft to planning Mars missions.

Nearly 30 participants who have been hired by NASA in the past five years are HAS alumni. Their stories highlight the program’s impact on students—inspiring innovation, fostering collaboration, unlocking their potential as they move forward into STEM careers.

Discover how the HAS experience has shaped these former students’ space exploration journey.

Jaylon Collins: Designing the Future of Spaceflight

Jaylon Collins always knew he wanted to study the universe but HAS shifted his perspective on what a STEM career could be.

“HAS brought a newfound perspective on what my STEM career could look like, and that shift led me to where I am today,” Collins said. “The coursework, NASA-led seminars, and space exploration research showed me that I could do direct design work to aid humanity’s exploration of the cosmos. I didn’t want to only learn about our universe—I wanted to help explore it.”

Jaylon Collins with his parents at the University of Texas at Austin after being accepted as a student class of 2028.

“HAS showed me that a career in STEM doesn’t require a label, only your passion,” Collins said. “I saw that STEM could lead to endless career paths, and the guide was whatever I was most passionate about.”

He saw firsthand how engineers tackle the challenges of spaceflight, from designing spacecraft to solving complex mission scenarios. His strong performance in the program earned him an invitation to Moonshot, a five-day virtual challenge where NASA scientists and engineers mentor students through an Artemis-themed mission. His team developed a Mars sample return mission, an experience that taught him valuable lessons in teamwork.

“We combined our knowledge to design solutions that fit our mission profile, and I learned how problem-solving goes beyond the obvious tools like math and science,” he said. “Instead, it entails finding unique methods that trade off certain elements to bolster others and finding the optimal solution for our problem. HAS taught me to listen more than talk and take constructive feedback to create a solid plan.”

Now studying aerospace engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, Collins credits HAS with building his professional network and opening doors to NASA internship opportunities.

“I learned so much from seminars, my peers, and my Moonshot mentors about not only my academic future but also my prospective career,” he said. “My HAS experience has granted me a web of internship opportunities at NASA through the Gateway Program, and I hope that I can leverage it soon in L’Space Academy’s Lucy Internship.”

Jaylon Collins at Johnson Space Center with the 2024 astronaut graduate class.

Collins hopes to contribute to NASA’s mission by developing solutions for deep space travel. Beyond that, he wants to inspire the next generation.

“I believe that the goal of universal knowledge is to reverberate the passions I have onto other curious dreamers,” he said. “Having mentors who teach the curious is the way we progress and innovate as a society, and I am dedicated to being one of those mentors one day.”

Erin Shimoda: Guiding Astronauts to Safety

Erin Shimoda’s path to becoming an aerospace engineer did not start with a clear vision of her future. Growing up in a family full of engineers and scientists, she was already on the STEM path, but she did not know where to focus. HAS changed that.

“HAS exposed me to so many different things that an aerospace engineer does,” she said. “I learned about the history of humans in space, NASA’s missions, how to design 3D models, how to apply equations from math class to real-life scenarios.”

During the program’s summer experience, she and her team designed a mission to send humans to Mars. She credits the program with inspiring her to earn an aerospace engineering degree.

Official portrait of Erin Shimoda. NASA/Josh Valcarcel

The HAS program also reshaped her understanding of what a STEM career could look like. “My mentors were incredible. They talked about their projects with such energy and passion. It made me want to feel that way about my own work,” she said. “I didn’t realize before how exciting and innovative working in STEM could be.”

Shimoda said every person she met through HAS was inspiring. “Just knowing that those people existed and worked at NASA helped push me to persevere and succeed in my undergraduate career. I had plenty of bumps in the road, but I had a goal in mind that others had achieved before me, so I knew I could, too.”

One of the biggest lessons she took from the program was the power of collaboration. In high school, she often felt like she was carrying the load on group projects, which left her with a negative view of working on a team. HAS changed that perspective.

“During HAS, everyone was very passionate about accomplishing our goal, so I was consistently supported by my peers,” she said. “That’s so true at NASA, too. Not one single person can build an entire mission to the Moon. We’re all so passionate about accomplishing the mission, so we always support each other and strive for excellence.”

Shimoda also saw firsthand how diverse perspectives lead to better results. “There are many ways to come to a solution, and not every solution is right,” she said. “Collaboration leads to innovation and better problem-solving.”

Erin Shimoda stands in front of a presentation on the Launch Abort System for NASA’s Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket. NASA/Robert Markowitz

Now, Shimoda plays a key role in NASA’s Orion Program, ensuring astronaut safety through comprehensive ascent abort planning and procedures, and supporting Artemis recovery operations. She works on guidance, navigation, and control, predicting where the crew module and recovery hardware will land so teams—including the U.S. Navy—are in the right place at the right time.

“It’s exciting because we get to go ‘in the field’ on a U.S. Navy ship during training. Last year, I spent a week on a Navy ship, and seeing everything come together was incredible,” she said.

Her advice for students exploring STEM? “Try every opportunity possible! I joined almost every club imaginable. When I saw the HAS poster in front of my high school’s library, I thought to myself, ‘Well, I’m not in anything space-related yet!’ and the rest is history.”

Looking ahead, she is eager for what is to come. “I’m especially excited for Artemis III, where I’ll be directly involved in recovery operations,” Shimoda said. “I hope that all this work propels us to a future with a sustained human presence on the Moon.”

Hallel Chery: Aspiring Astronaut and Emerging Leader

Hallel Chery is a high school senior who will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and materials science at Harvard College, with her sights set on becoming both an engineer and an astronaut.

She completed all three stages of HAS: the online course, the virtual Moonshot challenge, and the five-day on-site experience at Johnson. Balancing the program with academics and leading a school-wide tutoring club pushed her limits—but also broadened her confidence.

“I learned that I could take on a tremendous amount of work at one time,” she said. “This realization has helped me become more ambitious in my future plans.”

A portrait of Hallel Chery during her time in the High School Aerospace Scholars program.

Moonshot was her proving ground. Tasked with redesigning a module for NASA’s future Gateway lunar space station, she led a team of eight HAS scholars—none of whom she had met before—through an intense, weeklong mission. Their work was presented to NASA scientists and engineers and her group landed among the top teams in the challenge.

“The experience strengthened my confidence in my abilities as a leader,” said Chery. “I learned that I thrive under pressure and am well prepared to tackle any challenge, technical or interpersonal, no matter how difficult it is.”

“Moonshot exposed me for the first time to true, deep teamwork,” she said. “Interacting almost non-stop with the same people over one week in a high stakes situation truly taught me about the dynamics of how teams work, the value of teamwork, and being an effective leader. This, coupled with the program’s emphasis on the importance of teamwork have firmly ingrained in me the essentiality of this core NASA value.”

While at Johnson, Chery toured the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility, watched astronauts suit up at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, and visited the Mission Control Center. “Spending only a few days at Johnson, I can truly say that as an aspiring astronaut, being there felt just like home,” Chery said.

Hallel Chery in a spacesuit mockup at Johnson Space Center.

“Because of HAS, I directly visualize myself working in a team to solve the problems I wanted to tackle instead of primarily focusing on the individual accomplishments that will solve them,” she said. “The program taught me how essential teamwork is to effective problem solving and innovation.”

The advice she has for the next generation is to keep exploring and to answer the question: What do you want to contribute for the good of the world?

HAS also introduced her to professional networking early in her academic career. Engaging with NASA professionals provided insight into the agency’s work culture and internship opportunities.

Now, as she prepares for her future in mechanical engineering and materials science, Chery is determined to apply what she has learned.

She is particularly grateful for the mentorship of NASA consultant Gotthard Janson, who provided encouragement and guidance throughout the HAS journey.

“The opportunity to connect with great professionals like him has provided additional wisdom and support as I grow through my academic and professional career,” she said.

Looking ahead, Chery aims to design space habitats, create innovative exercise solutions, and develop advanced materials for use in space.

“I want to help propel humanity forward—on Earth, to the Moon, Mars, and beyond—while inspiring others in the Artemis Generation,” she said. “Building and launching my rocket at Johnson felt like launching my future—one dedicated to contributing to NASA and humanity.”

Johnson Space Center will showcase its achievements at the Texas Capitol for Space Day Texas on Tuesday, March 25. The High School Aerospace Scholars program will have a booth, and NASA will have interactive exhibits highlighting the programs and technologies that will help humanity push forward to the Moon and Mars.

Learn more about NASA’s involvement here.