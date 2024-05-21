Go Back to the Future with NASA at Comicpalooza 2024

Celebrate your pop-culture fandom and uncover the latest science, technology, and discoveries of human spaceflight and exploration with NASA’s Johnson Space Center at Comicpalooza 2024 from May 24 to 26 at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Engage with a fully immersive NASA exhibit, touch the only mobile Moon rock in the world, join exclusive panels, meet a NASA astronaut, scientists, and experts, and hear about NASA’s plans for human exploration to the Moon and Mars.

NASA Showcase and Stage

NASA’s Johnson Space Center booth and exclusive panel stage is in Hall A of George R. Brown Convention Center! Stop by to talk with NASA experts and scientists from the Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility (EHP) Program, Exploration Architecture, Integration, and Science Directorate, Human Health and Performance Directorate, and STEM engagement programs.

Fans can take photos with numerous photo ops and artifacts including a full-size space suit, take the controls of a Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) in a state-of-the-art simulator, and discover how astronauts are training and preparing to return to the Moon.

All times shown below are Central.

NASA astronaut Stan Love speaks to Comicpalooza 2023 attendees about his experiences as an astronaut.

NASA Panel Schedule

Development of Lunar Base Camp

Friday, May 24, 3:30 p.m.

Join NASA scientists as we break down the development of a Lunar Base Camp with future Artemis Missions.

Panelists:

Ian Galloway, Systems Engineer, Avionics Sub-System Manager for Pressurized Rover

Ben Sim, Systems Engineer, Avionics Sub-System Manager for Pressurized Rover

Driving On the Moon One Day

Friday, May 24, 5 p.m.

Preview the latest technology and partnerships that will develop the next mobility systems on the Moon!

Panelists:

Tim Hall, EHP Strategic Communications Manager

Michael Interbartolo, Engineering Integration Lead for Pressurized Rover Team

Another One Bites the Dust: Lunar Dust, Hardware Damage, and Why It Matters on the Moon

Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m.

Learn from lunar dust mitigation engineers and scientists as they talk about the risks of working on the Moon, what happened during the Apollo missions, and what they plan to do about hardware damage, which threatens their efforts to keep astronauts safe and ensure mission success.

Panelists:

Brian Troutman, Human Landing System Crew Compartment Lunar Dust Mitigation Discipline Lead

Amy Fritz, Gateway Intravehicular Activity (IVA) Dust System Manager

Josh Litofsky, Crew Co IVA Dust System Manager

Jackie Black, Crew Co IVA Dust System Manager

Meet NASA Astronaut Marcos Berríos

Saturday, May 25, 12:30 p.m.

Hear NASA astronaut Marcos Berríos’ journey to becoming an astronaut and the excitement of the future of human spaceflight! Following his presentation, Marcos will meet and pose for photos with fans!

Marcos Gabriel Berríos was selected by NASA to join the 2021 astronaut candidate class. He reported for duty in January 2022. The Air Force test pilot holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and a doctorate in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University. Born in Fort Campbell, Tennessee, Berríos considers Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, to be his hometown. An experienced pilot, Berríos has accumulated more than 110 combat missions and 1,400 hours of flight time in more than 21 different aircraft.

Technically Correct, The Best Kind of Correct: What Hollywood Gets Right (and Wrong) About Space Exploration

Saturday, May 25, 1:30 p.m.

Tune in for a fun discussion about what Hollywood gets right (and wrong) about NASA and space exploration. We’ll share some of our favorite examples and what we do at NASA along the way!

Panelists:

Brian Troutman, Human Landing System Crew Compartment Lunar Dust Mitigation Discipline Lead

Scott Stokes, Integration Services Manager

Amy Fritz, Aerospace Flight Systems

Todd Fox, Active Thermal Control Sub-System Manager

Robert Howard, Human/Machine Systems

Michael Interbartolo, Engineering Integration Lead for Pressurized Rover Team

Why Is It So Hard to Get to Mars?

Saturday, May 25, 3:30 p.m.

Mars seems so close, yet so far away. Join our discussion on why it is so difficult to get to the “Red Planet” and what technologies and strategies NASA is developing to accomplish this goal.

Panelist:

Mike Rodriggs, Automation and Robotics Systems

Landing on the Moon

Saturday, May 25, 5 p.m.

A flurry of lunar landings took place in the 60s and 70s, but following Luna 24 in 1976, there were no successful soft landings until Chang’e 3 in 2013. Recently we have seen a significant increase in lunar landings with many more planned. Why does landing on the Moon remain a challenge? What are the future plans for additional lunar landings and how will that enable future lunar activities?

Panelists:

Ron Sostaric, Aerospace Vehicle Design and Mission Analyst

Jenny Gruber, Operations Integration Branch Chief

International Space Station MIMIC – See the Mini Station Work Real-Time

Saturday, May 25, 6 p.m.

Learn from space engineers and educators about this exciting 1:100 scale 3D printed, robotic model of the International Space Station that syncs to live telemetry streaming from the real space station in real-time. It is open source and uses familiar STEM components like Arduino and Raspberry Pi and was designed to be built by students and space geeks everywhere!

Panelists:

Bryan Murphy, Associate Chief Engineer, International Space Station and Deep Space Exploration

My NASA Story

Sunday, May 26, 11:30 a.m.

What does it take to launch a career at NASA’s Johnson Space Center? Learn from our panelists and gain perspective on how they got to where they are today and what their jobs look like day-to-day!

Panelists:

Krishna Kapadia, Gateway Software and Data Integration

Margaret Kennedy, Human Health and Performance Systems Engineer

Ashley Craig, Gateway Human Factors Engineer

Dillyn Mumme, Operations Planner in International Space Station Mission Planning & Flight Activities Officer in Gateway Mission Planning

Artemis Overview

Sunday, May 26, 1 p.m.

Artemis is NASA’s new lunar exploration program, which includes landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon. Through the Artemis missions, NASA will use new technology to study the Moon in new and better ways and prepare for human missions to Mars.

Panelists:

Roland Martinez, Technical Management

Tesla Coil Demonstration

Sunday, May 26, 2 p.m.

Experience the electrifying spectacle of a Tesla coil demonstration where science meets superhero magic in a dazzling display of lightning and sound.

Panelist:

Ryan Ogilvie, Development Engineer, Space Suite Personal Life Support System Team

Draw Artemis: LIVE!

Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m.

Did you know NASA needs artists? Join a NASA panel of experts and “draw along” as we talk about humanity’s voyage back to the Moon, the key role art plays in exploration, and learn about the otherworldly environment of the Moon’s South Pole. Our featured artist will be Mark Kistler, the prolific art educator behind the beloved 80s and 90s TV shows, “The Secret City,” “Draw Squad,” and “Imagination Station.” Learn to draw a fleet of sophisticated space hardware that will take us on Artemis missions – similar to the way NASA engineers and technicians sketched out early concepts for spacesuits, rockets, spaceships, ground systems, and orbiting platforms that have allowed us to explore other worlds. Pencil, paper, and handouts will be provided!

Panelist:

Jack Moore, NASA Community Engagement

Patricia Moore, Communications Strategist, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Daniel O’Neal, Graphic Designer, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Mark Kistler, Artist

Worn to Perfection: The Art of Aging and Weathering Props for Narrative Depth

Sunday, May 26, 4 p.m.

Do your cosplay and props look too pristine? Level up your creations with expert techniques that add that perfect touch of authenticity, using budget-friendly and easily accessible materials and techniques. Dive into the art of distressing and fine detailing to achieve a weathered, lifelike appearance that imbues your props with character and history. Join us for an interactive panel and personalized guidance from seasoned propmaster, Adam Burnett, to add realistic flair to your favorite props.