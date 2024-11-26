Emerging Engineering Leader Basil Baldauff Emphasizes Osage Values

Basil Baldauff knew early in his tenure at NASA’s Johnson Space Center that he wanted to become a leader within the agency and make an impact on the future of space exploration.

As a contract electrical design and test engineer working within Johnson’s Energy Systems Test Area, Baldauff had an opportunity to lead small teams in performing battery testing. Exposure to the test director role inspired him to pursue a more permanent leadership position, and today he is the lead facility engineer for the Battery Systems Test Facility. The facility supports hundreds of abuse, performance, and flight tests of batteries and cells for applications ranging from laptops and satellite phones used by astronauts to life-saving equipment used in spacesuits and backup power supplies. Baldauff ensures all battery testing is performed properly and safely while managing facility resources and maintaining the functionality of all test support systems.

Official portrait of Basil Baldauff. NASA

To date, one of his favorite projects at Johnson involved serving as test director for thermal runaway testing of the Artemis III Orion Crew Module battery. This test was an engineering evaluation to validate and certify that the battery’s design met requirements for handling a possible internal short circuit and preventing such an event from causing battery failure.

“Being able to lead a team of engineers and technicians to help fulfill NASA’s mission at such an early part of my career is an achievement I take pride in,” he said.

Baldauff is also a proud member of the Osage Nation. “I try to demonstrate some of the Osage core values daily in the workplace such as compassion, cooperation, honesty, and respect,” he said. He has been involved with the American Indian Science and Engineering Society since he was in high school, helping the organization support Indigenous students and professionals in STEM fields. He believes that NASA can further promote diversity by continuing to highlight and celebrate the many different groups and cultures within the agency’s workforce.

Basil Baldauff attends Osage I’n-Lon-Schka, a ceremonial tribal dance that takes place each June. Image courtesy of Basil Baldauff

Reflecting on his three years at Johnson, Baldauff highlighted the value of mentorship. “Finding or having a mentor early on in your career who can help you navigate unencountered situations or lend advice when needed is crucial,” he said. “It is vital to learn as much as you can from your mentor or supervisor, since they have most likely walked in your exact footsteps at some time.” Baldauff noted that challenges can arise in any job. “Staying positive and keeping an open mind when searching for solutions can go a long way,” he said.

Baldauff is excited to see humanity’s return to the Moon and establishment of a long-term presence on the lunar surface. “I look forward to seeing how what I achieved in my career at NASA helped to make that future a reality.” He also encourages the Artemis Generation to never stop learning. “I hope to pass on the eagerness to always keep learning, no matter how old or where you are in your career,” he said.