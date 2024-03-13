Tri-C Students Shadow NASA Professionals  

Credit: NASA/Jef Janis
Students from Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) visited NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland on Feb. 15 to shadow NASA professionals in a variety of career areas – from offices to laboratories. During the event, students and their advisor acquired knowledge about the NASA Internship Program, Pathways Internship Program, and NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis
In addition to the presentations, students moved through various exhibit stations, which included the Graphics and Visualization Lab, Space Communications and Navigation, and Can You Drive My Rover (Arduino) demonstration.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis