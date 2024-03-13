Tri-C Students Shadow NASA Professionals  

NASA Glenn aerospace engineer Jonah Sachs-Wetstone, right, explains to Cuyahoga Community College student Rayan Jami how 3D printers in the Innovation Lab produce rapid prototyping. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

Students from Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) visited NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland on Feb. 15 to shadow NASA professionals in a variety of career areas – from offices to laboratories. During the event, students and their advisor acquired knowledge about the NASA Internship Program, Pathways Internship Program, and NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program.

NASA Safety Center’s Kevin Rainbolt, right, reviews Safety & Mission Assurance agency enterprise solutions with Cuyahoga Community College student Evan Sims. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

In addition to the presentations, students moved through various exhibit stations, which included the Graphics and Visualization Lab, Space Communications and Navigation, and Can You Drive My Rover (Arduino) demonstration.