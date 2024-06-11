Suggested Searches

TECH Day at NASA Attracts Middle School Students 

Doreen Zudell

Jun 11, 2024
Woman, seated left, points at monitors while a group of students listen.
Donna Davis, Telescience Support Center (TSC) data manager, seated left, explains how staff monitor International Space Station experiments in the Telescience Support Center.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

Research shows that STEM education is important to middle school students because it helps them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It is also crucial for preparing students for their future careers.  

NASA Glenn Research Center’s Office of STEM Engagement invited middle school students from several area schools to TECH Day at NASA Glenn in Cleveland on May 16. The event is designed to inspire middle school students’ interest in STEM fields. 

Dr. Rickey Shyne, NASA Glenn’s director of Research and Engineering, welcomed students to the center. They then enjoyed tours of Glenn facilities, a student engineering design challenge, and discussions on different careers they can explore.  

A group of students gather around a large, square container. One student moves items in the container with a stick. An adult at the right takes photos of the activity.
NASA Glenn Research Center’s Abigail Rodriguez, right, helps students conduct a hands-on activity related to the Orion spacecraft.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

