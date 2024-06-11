TECH Day at NASA Attracts Middle School Students 

Donna Davis, Telescience Support Center (TSC) data manager, seated left, explains how staff monitor International Space Station experiments in the Telescience Support Center. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

Research shows that STEM education is important to middle school students because it helps them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It is also crucial for preparing students for their future careers.

NASA Glenn Research Center’s Office of STEM Engagement invited middle school students from several area schools to TECH Day at NASA Glenn in Cleveland on May 16. The event is designed to inspire middle school students’ interest in STEM fields.

Dr. Rickey Shyne, NASA Glenn’s director of Research and Engineering, welcomed students to the center. They then enjoyed tours of Glenn facilities, a student engineering design challenge, and discussions on different careers they can explore.