Credit: NASA/John Aylward
NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is encouraging the public to prepare to safely view the upcoming total solar eclipse. YOU can help us build excitement and raise awareness about eclipse safety by taking photos of people – including yourself! – wearing eclipse glasses. The goal is to show how you will be protecting your eyes during the total solar eclipse on April 8, and sharing the message on your social media channels. Be sure to tag @NASAGlenn and use the hashtag #ShowUsYourSpecs to spread the word.
Below are some key messages you can share with your posts about this amazing experience:
- Cleveland is in the path of totality for the upcoming total solar eclipse. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and NASA’s Glenn Research Center is encouraging the public to prepare to safely view this awe-inspiring event.
- Safety is the number one priority when viewing a solar eclipse. It is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing or a safe handheld solar viewer. NASA is also distributing free eclipse glasses at public events leading up to the eclipse.
- Cleveland is one of the largest major cities in its path, making it a spectacular location to view this celestial event, which Ohio won’t see again until 2099. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun.
- The public is invited to join NASA’s Glenn Research Center and Great Lakes Science Center April 6-8 for the Total Eclipse Fest 2024, a three-day celebration at North Coast Harbor. NASA TV will broadcast live from the free, family-friendly event featuring hands-on activities, photo opportunities, and NASA experts from across the country who will be in Cleveland to talk about Sun science and other NASA innovations.