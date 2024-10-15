The Ohio State University Marching Band pays tribute to NASA with a NASA worm logo formation. Credit: NASA/Brian Newbacher

The Ohio State University (OSU) teamed up with NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland for a multi-faceted tribute to NASA on Sept 21. During a home football game against Marshall University, OSU’s Marching Band recognized the agency with a NASA-themed halftime show, in-game salute, and tribute to Glenn and two alums who play significant roles in NASA’s spaceflight operations.

NASA Glenn Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon and NASA employees and Ohio State alums Jeff and Molly Radigan are recognized by more than 100,000 fans in Ohio Stadium. Credit: NASA/Brian Newbacher

The event kicked off in the morning during the Skull Session (pep rally) at St. John Arena on OSU’s campus. Public Address Announcer Wes Clark talked with Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, who shared information about Glenn and thanked OSU for the honor. During a special spotlight, Kenyon and OSU alums who now work at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center – Jeff Radigan, a NASA flight director, and Molly Radigan, deputy chief of Space Flight Systems – came onto the field to be recognized.

The Ohio State University Marching Band pays tribute to NASA while in formation of an astronaut on the Moon. Credit: NASA/Brian Newbacher

At halftime, a special astronaut video from the International Space Station introduced the NASA-themed show. The band then blasted off with its space-themed performance that included several songs — from “Fly Me to the Moon” to “Starman.” The talented band members marched in formations that included an astronaut and spaceship blasting off, garnering excitement for NASA and cheers from the audience.