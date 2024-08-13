Suggested Searches

NASA Lands at National Cherry Festival 

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Aug 13, 2024
Article
National Cherry Festival visitors line up to explore NASA Glenn’s Journey to Tomorrow traveling exhibit.
Credit: NASA/Heather Brown  

NASA’s Glenn Research Center staff traveled across the Midwest to share the NASA mission with visitors at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, June 26–29. The team participated in several activities including visiting a Pit Spitters baseball game and showcasing the Journey to Tomorrow traveling exhibit stationed in the center of the Cherry Festival.  

An astronaut mascot poses with a member of NASA’s Transportation Integration Office in front of a black backdrop with pink and blue stars.
Eva the Astronaut mascot and NASA employee Tricia Mack tagged up to share information on NASA exploration with the public during the National Cherry Festival.
Credit: NASA/Heather Brown 

Michigan native Tricia Mack, who works in NASA’s Transportation Integration Office within the International Space Station Program, joined the team. Mack taught six crews of astronauts how to perform spacewalks and served as a flight controller and director of the Human Space Flight Program in Russia for six years. During the trip to Michigan, she supported multiple engagements. 


