The Harvest Moon refers to the nearest full Moon to the autumnal equinox. The Moon appeared full for about three days last month from the evening of Monday, Sept. 16, through Thursday morning, Sept. 19. The brightest Moon was on Sept. 17.

NASA’s Glenn Research Center photographers captured images of this supermoon as it shone across Cleveland. Here’s how they described it:

“Complex.” Sara Lowthian-Hanna captured this composite image of the Moon above a Guardians of Traffic statue near downtown Cleveland. The Sept. 17 Harvest Moon had a lot going on: it was full, a supermoon, and experienced a partial lunar eclipse (when the Earth’s shadow falls upon the Moon’s surface). Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

“Shy.” Quentin Schwinn patiently waited for the Moon to peek out from behind clouds above the hangar at NASA’s Glenn Research Center. He took this shot just as a plane whizzed in front of the face of the Moon. Credit: NASA/Quentin Schwinn

“Epic.” Jef Janis captured this shot of the Moon above the colorfully illuminated Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in downtown Cleveland. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis