NASA Glenn’s Office of Communications Earns Top Honors 

Members of NASA Glenn Research Center’s Office of Communications gather for a photo after the Public Relations Society of America’s Cleveland Rocks Awards ceremony. Credit: Tim Phillis

NASA Glenn Research Center’s Office of Communications earned top honors — including Best in Show — during the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)’s Cleveland Rocks Awards on Nov. 19. During the event, the PRSA Greater Cleveland chapter recognized outstanding campaigns and tactics developed in 2024 by leading public relations and communications professionals in the Northeast Ohio community.

The Best in Show award is presented to the top scoring submission across all categories and subcategories. NASA Glenn’s Solar Eclipse Campaign entry scored the highest out of more than 75 entries in the Cleveland/Akron area. The Glenn team took home the prestigious red guitar for their outstanding effort.

WKYC’s Betsy Kling assisted in presenting the following awards to NASA Glenn:

Integrated Communications Campaign (Public Affairs and Government Category)

· 2024 Solar Eclipse – In the Path of Totality Campaign – Gold

· Spaceplane Stacked and Shaken at NASA Glenn Test Facility – Silver

Events (Public Affairs and Government Category)

· Total Solar Eclipse Fest 2024 (NASA Glenn and Great Lakes Science Center) – Gold

Tactic – Best Use of X (Formerly Twitter)

· Congrats, “Passtronaut” Josh Dobbs! – Gold

Best in Show

· 2024 Solar Eclipse – In the Path of Totality Communications Campaign