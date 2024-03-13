NASA Glenn Prepares Media for Solar Eclipse Event 

NASA Glenn Research Center’s Public Affairs Specialist Nikki Welch discusses use and safety factors of NASA-branded safety glasses for viewing solar eclipses with media representatives. Credit: NASA/John Oldham

NASA Glenn Research Center’s Office of Communications invited media to an Eclipse Preview at Great Lakes Science Center (GLSC), home of the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, on Feb. 13. During the event, news outlets previewed the Science Center’s Total Eclipse Fest 2024, which is scheduled to take place April 6-8, and learned everything they need to know to cover the event and the total solar eclipse .

NASA Glenn Research Center’s News Chief Jan Wittry talks with media about the upcoming total solar eclipse during the media day at Great Lakes Science Center. Credit: NASA/John Oldham

Representatives from NASA Glenn in Cleveland, GLSC, and The Cleveland Orchestra shared information on what to expect during the three-day festival. NASA Glenn experts explained the science behind the solar eclipse, eclipse viewing safely, and how NASA studies eclipses to make new discoveries about the Sun, Earth, and our space environment.