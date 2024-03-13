NASA Glenn Prepares Media for Solar Eclipse Event 

NASA Glenn Research Center’s Office of Communications invited media to an Eclipse Preview at Great Lakes Science Center (GLSC), home of the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, on Feb. 13. During the event, news outlets previewed the Science Center’s Total Eclipse Fest 2024, which is scheduled to take place April 6-8, and learned everything they need to know to cover the event and the total solar eclipse
Representatives from NASA Glenn in Cleveland, GLSC, and The Cleveland Orchestra shared information on what to expect during the three-day festival. NASA Glenn experts explained the science behind the solar eclipse, eclipse viewing safely, and how NASA studies eclipses to make new discoveries about the Sun, Earth, and our space environment.