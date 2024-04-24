NASA Glenn Interactive Exhibit Earns Gold

A new interactive exhibit at the NASA Glenn Visitor Center replicates the Fluids and Combustion Facility on the International Space Station, enabling users to see how microgravity experiments operate. Credit: NASA/Christopher Hartenstine

The Ohio Museums Association (OMA) presented NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland with two OMA 2023 Visual Communications Awards during its annual meeting in Sandusky, Ohio, on April 14. NASA Glenn and contractor Impact Inc. received the Gold Award (Level 2) and the Best in Show Award for the updated “Science in Space: Interactive International Space Station Exhibit” at the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, located in Great Lakes Science Center.

The exhibit replicates the Fluids and Combustion Facility (FCF) on the International Space Station, which houses two research facilities — the Combustion Integrated Rack, or CIR, and the Fluids Integrated Rack, or FIR. Both were developed at NASA Glenn with prime contractor ZIN Technologies and are operated remotely from Glenn’s ISS Payloads Operation Center. The FCF supports physical and biological experiments to advance technology development while bringing many benefits back to Earth.

For more information about the exhibit, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/centers-and-facilities/glenn/new-nasa-glenn-exhibit-spotlights-microgravity-research/.